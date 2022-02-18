Nate Beitel's return fuels Regent Prep regional victory

Although Regent Prep's Nate Beitel was not the leading scorer Friday, his return made a difference for the Rams in their Class A regional matchup against Yale.
Beitel, the World's 2021 Mr. Outside winner, scored 15 points to help the Rams roll to a 66-40 victory in a losers bracket game at Regent.
"We're a richer, fuller team now," Regent coach Kerwin Dees said about Beitel's return in his first game since being sidelined by a wrist injury early last month.
Enre Boshoff scored 27 points with seven treys for Regent (11-11), which hosts another elimination game at 3 p.m. Saturday and has to win five more in a row to qualify for the state tournament. His brother, Duvan Boshoff, added 18 points and nine rebounds.
"They've been playing so well," Dees said.
Beitel's return, however, makes Regent a state tournament contender. He is averaging 20 points per game.
"Nate is a special player that is most noted for his shooting, but he is a tall guard that passes very well," Dees said. "He leads us in assists/turnover ratio and scoring.
"We were so happy to see him return to play after being out. First, because it is his senior year, and he has devoted so much time to developing his skills. Next, because he is such as scoring and passing threat for our team. Our team grew while he was out, and now, we are even better than before as Nate with his return."
Regent led 11-9 before breaking the game open with a 23-2 run. Enre Boshoff had 16 points and four treys in the first half while Duvan Boshoff had 14 points. Beitel scored nine in the second half.
"I thought Nate played very well today for being out so long and not having any contact practice time, until released today to start play," Dees said. "He has just been shooting and doing light teamwork in practice this week. He has been riding a bike to build back stamina. I expect he will play even better after playing today to get his rhythm back."
Regent Prep 66, Yale 40
Yale;11:8;8;13;—;40
Regent;19;19;12;16;-;66
Yale (11-13): Reece 19, Mueggenborg 10, Williams 8, Harris 3.
Regent (11-11): E.Boshoff 27, D.Boshoff 18, Beitel 15, Camp 2, Smith 2, Wright 2.