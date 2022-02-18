Nate Beitel's return fuels Regent Prep regional victory

Although Regent Prep's Nate Beitel was not the leading scorer Friday, his return made a difference for the Rams in their Class A regional matchup against Yale.

Beitel, the World's 2021 Mr. Outside winner, scored 15 points to help the Rams roll to a 66-40 victory in a losers bracket game at Regent.

"We're a richer, fuller team now," Regent coach Kerwin Dees said about Beitel's return in his first game since being sidelined by a wrist injury early last month.

Enre Boshoff scored 27 points with seven treys for Regent (11-11), which hosts another elimination game at 3 p.m. Saturday and has to win five more in a row to qualify for the state tournament. His brother, Duvan Boshoff, added 18 points and nine rebounds.

"They've been playing so well," Dees said.

Beitel's return, however, makes Regent a state tournament contender. He is averaging 20 points per game.

"Nate is a special player that is most noted for his shooting, but he is a tall guard that passes very well," Dees said. "He leads us in assists/turnover ratio and scoring.