Parker Friedrichsen

The Wake Forest commit won by 196 votes over Pratt. Led the Spartans to a 20-6 record — their winningest season since 2007. Scored a career-high 51 points in a win at Sapulpa on Feb. 14. Had 40 points on Dec. 13 at Sand Springs. Was twice a Bill Knight Automotive boys basketball player of the week. Scored 138 points and had 58 rebounds in four wins for the Spartans to win the award for the week of Jan. 16-22. Selected as the MVP for the Will Rogers Roper Invitational as he averaged 34.3 points in three games. Scored 29 against Stillwater in the final. Also had 35 points in an overtime win over Union on Jan. 17. Finished with 2,149 career points.