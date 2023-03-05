Jarreth Ingram

Ingram, who moved to Memorial last season after playing for NOAH, leads the Chargers’ shooters at 55% on field goals and 83% on free throws. He also shoots 40% on 3s. Scored 31 points against OKC Grant, 30 in the opener against Hale and 29 in the regular-season finale at Edison. Grabbed 14 rebounds against Lawton MacArthur. Helped the Chargers win the 5A state title last season. Won by 231 votes over Broken Arrow’s Ethan Ellison. It was another strong showing for a BA player in this contest after Anthony Allen won it in 2021 and finished third last year.

“Jarreth has had a special season for the Chargers. His stats, and value to this team are nearly identical to Keylan Boone as a senior when he was the Tulsa World Player of the Year. His toughness is underrated and his rebounding and assists to go along with his scoring ability and size make him a match-up nightmare for many opponents. Wherever Jarreth ends up will get a teammate that only gives and adds positives to a team and program and brings zero negativity.”