Mr. Inside: Collinsville's Jacob Scyrkels prevails in record-setting vote

Jacob Scyrkels
Collinsville 6-3 Sr.
Season averages: 17 points; 6 rebounds, 2.5 assists
Votes received: 9,287
Next five vote-getters: Lucas Lechlider, Verdigris; Anthony Allen, Broken Arrow; Jaxsun Fulton, Morris; Caden Fry, Owasso; Killian Spellman, Memorial.
ACCOMPLISHMENTS
Won the wildest vote in the eight years of the Mr. Inside/Outside contest. Received the most votes of any player ever, 305 more than Lechlider, who received more votes than other player previously. With less than 72 hours left in the voting, Lechlider led by more than 900, but Scyrkels overtook him the next day. Broken Arrow’s Anthony Allen, the 2021 winner, finished third. Owasso’s Caden Fry finished in the top-six for the second year in a row. .... Scyrkels has helped lead the Cardinals to a 22-3 record and their first area title since 1976. Excelled against top opponents. Scored a career-high 38 points against Edison. Had 21 points and 10 rebounds against Coweta and Tahlequah. Selected to the Lincoln Christian Winter Classic’s all-tournament team.
People are also reading…
FROM HEAD COACH TODD ANDERSON“He’s been such a competitor for us all year. He’s been able to step up and put it in a higher gear in big games. He makes big plays.”
SCYRKELS ON BEING
MR. INSIDE“Being a senior, Coach (Anderson) told me before the year that I needed to step up and be more of a leader. Those were goals of my mine — my biggest goal was to win after a rough season (6-11) last year.”
FAVORITESAthlete: Ja Morant
Movie: “Coach Carter”
TV series: “Family Guy”
Musical Artist: Lil Baby
School subject: Math
Sports moment (not involving himself): “When my (sophomore) brother Nick dunked for the first time. I was so hyped.”
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World