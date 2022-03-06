 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2022 MR. INSIDE

Mr. Inside: Collinsville's Jacob Scyrkels prevails in record-setting vote

  • Updated
  • 0
Winter Classic (copy) (copy)

Jacob Scyrkels (right) averages 17 points and 6 rebounds for 22-3 Collinsville. 

 Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World file

Jacob Scyrkels

Collinsville 6-3 Sr.

Season averages: 17 points; 6 rebounds, 2.5 assists

Votes received: 9,287

Next five vote-getters: Lucas Lechlider, Verdigris; Anthony Allen, Broken Arrow; Jaxsun Fulton, Morris; Caden Fry, Owasso; Killian Spellman, Memorial.

ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Won the wildest vote in the eight years of the Mr. Inside/Outside contest. Received the most votes of any player ever, 305 more than Lechlider, who received more votes than other player previously. With less than 72 hours left in the voting, Lechlider led by more than 900, but Scyrkels overtook him the next day. Broken Arrow’s Anthony Allen, the 2021 winner, finished third. Owasso’s Caden Fry finished in the top-six for the second year in a row. .... Scyrkels has helped lead the Cardinals to a 22-3 record and their first area title since 1976. Excelled against top opponents. Scored a career-high 38 points against Edison. Had 21 points and 10 rebounds against Coweta and Tahlequah. Selected to the Lincoln Christian Winter Classic’s all-tournament team.

People are also reading…

FROM HEAD COACH TODD ANDERSON“He’s been such a competitor for us all year. He’s been able to step up and put it in a higher gear in big games. He makes big plays.”

SCYRKELS ON BEING

MR. INSIDE“Being a senior, Coach (Anderson) told me before the year that I needed to step up and be more of a leader. Those were goals of my mine — my biggest goal was to win after a rough season (6-11) last year.”

FAVORITESAthlete: Ja Morant

Movie: “Coach Carter”

TV series: “Family Guy”

Musical Artist: Lil Baby

School subject: Math

Sports moment (not involving himself): “When my (sophomore) brother Nick dunked for the first time. I was so hyped.”

+1 
JacobScrykels15 (copy) (copy) (copy)

Scyrkels

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

OU's Joe Jon Finley on TE position; history with OC Jeff Lebby and more

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert