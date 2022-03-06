Mr. Inside: Collinsville's Jacob Scyrkels prevails in record-setting vote

Jacob Scyrkels

Won the wildest vote in the eight years of the Mr. Inside/Outside contest. Received the most votes of any player ever, 305 more than Lechlider, who received more votes than other player previously. With less than 72 hours left in the voting, Lechlider led by more than 900, but Scyrkels overtook him the next day. Broken Arrow’s Anthony Allen, the 2021 winner, finished third. Owasso’s Caden Fry finished in the top-six for the second year in a row. .... Scyrkels has helped lead the Cardinals to a 22-3 record and their first area title since 1976. Excelled against top opponents. Scored a career-high 38 points against Edison. Had 21 points and 10 rebounds against Coweta and Tahlequah. Selected to the Lincoln Christian Winter Classic’s all-tournament team.