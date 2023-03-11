OKLAHOMA CITY—After trailing by 12 early in the second half, top-ranked Metro Christian stormed back to within one in the game’s final minute but fell 56-53 to second-ranked Millwood Saturday morning in the Class 3A boys’ state final at Jim Norick Arena.

Down by a single point, the Patriots (26-3) had four chances in the final minute to take the lead but on each occasion was denied the go-ahead points.

Zyhir Fisher, who paced the Falcons (18-10) with 17 points, hit two free throws with four seconds remaining to give Millwood its final margin of victory.

The title was the 17th in school history for the Falcons, breaking a tie with the Booker T. Washington boys for the most state crowns in OSSAA history. Lomega has the most titles for girls’ basketball with 15.

Mario Darrington matched Fisher with 17 points for Metro Christian, which was seeking its first state title. Wyatt Powell added 14 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Patriots, who fell behind 41-29 early in the third quarter and still trailed by nine entering the final period before staging their big comeback.

Chance Davis chipped in 17 points and Jaden Nickens netted 12 for the Falcons.