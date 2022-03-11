Michael Doctor's late-game heroics carry Victory Christian into 4A final

OKLAHOMA CITY — "The Doctor" is in for Victory Christian, and so are the Conquerors who are in the state final.

Michael Doctor snapped a 51-51 tie with a pair of free throws with seven seconds to play then grabbed a defensive rebound in the final second to propel No. 2 Victory Christian to a 54-51 victory against No. 12 Weatherford in the semifinals of the Class 4A boys’ basketball state tournament Friday afternoon at State Fair Arena.

The Conquerors (25-4) return to the state final for the first time since 2012 when they meet No. 1 and defending state champion Kingfisher for the gold ball at 5 p.m. Saturday at State Fair Arena.

The Yellowjackets punched their ticket to the final with a hard-earned 39-36 victory Friday night against No. 4 Crossings Christian.

With the game knotted at 51 and Weatherford (23-7) in possession and holding for a final shot, Doctor came up with a steal at midcourt and was fouled with seven seconds to play.

After missing a one-and-one bonus free throw opportunity with 1:25 to go and the score tied, the Victory Christian sophomore calmly sank both free throws for a 53-51 lead.

“Man, It felt good,” Doctor said about connecting on the go-ahead free throws.

“(After) missing that first one … to make it up at the free throw line and not let my teammates down.”

Following the go-ahead free throws, Weatherford’s C.J. Nickson missed a jumper from the right wing with Doctor corralling the rebound before being fouled. He then added a final free throw with less than one second on the clock.

“He made some big free throws down the stretch,” Victory Christian head coach Ryan Wakley said.

“He missed a front end earlier. He did a great job on No. 12 (Cade Jennings) for them, too, the whole game. He made him really work,” added Wakley.

Doctor limited Jennings to just three points on 1-for-11 shooting from the field.

“I was really proud of his effort defensively. We got some good contributions from him on the offensive end, too.”

Victory Christian, whose lone state title came in 2000 while in Class 3A, enjoyed a 42-25 lead midway through the third quarter before the Eagles (23-7) rallied with a 13-2 scoring spree to end the period.

Weatherford tied the game at 45 with 6:25 to play on a basket by Nickson, who notched a team-high 19 points and game-high 10 rebounds.

Joshua Udoumoh led Victory Christian with 19 points and nine rebounds. Luke Patton added 12 points and six boards.

The Conquerors’ defense permitted the Eagles to connect on just 9 of 21 shots from 3-point range. Meanwhile, Victory Christian was 8-of-16 from long distance.

VICTORY CHRISTIAN 54, WEATHERFORD 51

Weatherford;10;8;20;13;—;51

Victory Christian;10;23;11;10;—54

Weatherford (23-7): Nickson 19, E. Sage 10, T. Sage 8, Vu 7, Reherman 4, Jennings 3.

Victory Christian (25-4): Udoumoh 19, Patton 12, Doctor 11, Granderson 6, Malhi 6.