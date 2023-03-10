OKLAHOMA CITY — Metro Christian prides itself on its strong finishes to basketball games, and although the Patriots were a bit sloppy on Friday morning against No. 6 Prague in the Class 3A semifinals, they still managed to survive and advance.

Leading by only four points entering the fourth quarter, No. 1 Metro Christian made enough free throws and mixed in a couple of baskets at critical junctures to hold off the Red Devils 67-57 at Jim Norick Arena.

Wyatt Powell and Brady Cox each scored 20 points for Metro Christian (26-2), which advanced to Saturday’s 10 a.m. title game against No. 2 Oklahoma City Millwood (17-10). Millwood, the defending 3A champion, rolled past Oklahoma City Crooked Oak 83-50 in the other semifinal.

Despite committing 15 turnovers, Metro Christian extended its winning streak to 10 games. That run has followed the Patriots’ only two losses, which came on consecutive days to 5A Holland Hall and 4A Victory Christian in late January.

Playing a competitive schedule — 11 of Metro Christian’s games this season came against teams from higher classes — has helped the Patriots build confidence, even as opposing teams push them, coach Bryon Flam said.

“We’ve played tough competition,” he said. “Our conference is tough and we get the best of everyone all year long. (Holding people off) is something we’ve seen from our guys. People come out and they give us good shots, and we’ve answered every time.

“I’m not happy with the way we finished, but a lot of that is nerves (because) we haven’t been here before. Our guys will have to handle situations like that a lot better tomorrow.”

The Patriots only trailed once, in the opening two minutes, against Prague (25-3), a team that had won 12 straight games. But Metro Christian never got comfortable, especially while battling foul trouble that forced them to use lineups to which they weren’t accustomed, Flam said.

Down 23-11 late in the first quarter, the Red Devils reeled off 12 straight points to tie the game. Metro Christian led 38-31 at halftime, but Prague pulled within 50-46 by the end of the third quarter thanks to a basket by Peyton Ezell.

Prague had four straight empty possessions at that point, even as Metro Christian also was struggling to score. Powell scored from underneath with 6:36 left and Mario Darrington followed by swishing a 3-pointer, rebuilding the Patriots’ advantage to 55-46. Darrington finished with 15 points, making 5 of 10 3-point attempts.

The Red Devils came no closer than six points the rest of the way, that at 62-56 when Joe Fixico scored with 1:12 left. But Metro Christian went 5 of 6 from the free-throw line after that, with Jackson Sowards and Cox each making a pair.

“The whole season, we’ve been pulling away in the fourth quarter, so that’s nothing new for us,” Powell said. “The fourth quarter is our quarter.”

The Patriots controlled the boards by a 37-28 margin, with Powell grabbing eight rebounds and Henry Emerson, Cox, Sowards and Troy Moses with six apiece.

Blestin Miller scored 16 points and added nine rebounds to lead Prague, while Ezell and Cameron Hightower each scored 13 points and Fixico had 10.

Flam said he considers Millwood — which has won 16 basketball state titles, tied for the most in state history with Booker T. Washington — as the team to beat in the final. Metro Christian will be seeking its first championship.

“I’ve said all year long they’re the No. 1 team,” Flam said. “They deserve to be No. 1. For us, we haven’t been the underdog very often, so we’re going to have to come in with the underdog role tomorrow. We know we’re going home with a (trophy) ball tomorrow. It’s a matter of which color and we’re going to come out and give everything we have.”

In the other semifinal, Millwood rolled to a double-digit lead by the end of the first quarter and wasn’t challenged while routing the Ruf-Nex. Zyhir Fisher scored 15 points, Jaden Nickens added 14, William Mays had 14 points and seven rebounds and Carlos Strong had 10 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots for the Falcons.

Daevion Hill and Tymier Adkins each led Crooked Oak (24-4) with 15 points, with Adkins adding five steals.

METRO CHRISTIAN 67,

PRAGUE 57

Prague 15 16 15 11 — 57

Metro Chr. 23 15 12 17 — 67

Prague (25-3): Miller 16, Ezell 13, Hightower 13, Fixico 10, McGinnis 5.

Metro Christian (26-2): Powell 20, Cox 20, Darrington 15, Sowards 4, Thompson 3, Emerson 3, Moses 2.

OKC MILLWOOD 83,

OKC CROOKED OAK 50

Millwood 23 18 16 26 — 83

Crooked Oak 12 15 6 17 — 50

Millwood (17-10): Fisher 17, Nickens 14, Mays 11, Strong 10, C. Davis 8, Williams 6, Clay 5, Wilson 4, Young 3, S. Davis 3, Wytch 2, Knight 2.

Crooked Oak (24-4): Adkins 15, Hill 15, Garcia 6, Moss 5, Rodriguez 4, Vick 4, Alexander 1.