Memorial tops Del City in Class 5A boys final for sixth state championship in 10 years

NORMAN – After Memorial claimed its sixth state boys basketball title in 10 years with a 59-47 victory over Del City on Saturday afternoon, senior Killian Spellman carried with him the Chargers’ 10th overall gold ball as he led his teammates rushing back into their locker room to celebrate at Lloyd Noble Center.

“It’s an even better feeling than I imagined,” Spellman said about the title. “It’s crazy. Every day I worked for this and now I’ve got it.”

And Spellman and his teammates also can make an argument that this Chargers team is the best in the high school’s tradition- rich basketball history. At 27-1, the Chargers have posted their best-ever record.

“It makes it even better,” Spellman said.

Ty Frierson scored 22 points and Spellman 11 to lead the Chargers, who avenged their only loss of the season – 59-49 to Del City in the Tournament of Champions final on Dec. 29.

“That humbled us and was fuel for us,” Spellman said.

Del City coach Lenny Hatchett said after Friday’s semifinals about that game and Memorial’s response, "It's kind of like we woke up a giant back in December."

And he was right as Memorial won their final 14 games – all by double-digit margins.

“I was taking Killian Spellman home (after the Del City loss) and talking to him,” Memorial coach Bobby Allison said. “I was like, I don’t think we’re going to lose the rest of the year. … Killian Spellman said, `This just makes the movie better.’ The kids wanted to play Del City.“

Frierson added, “I know I wanted to play them. I knew we wanted it more after that loss.”

Domonic Turner, a 6-4 senior, was a key factor coming off the bench for Memorial with nine points and had a game-high rating of plus-26.

“It’s crazy,” Turner said. “I’ve been dreaming about this since I was a little kid. I worked hard all year for this.”

Allison said it was Turner’s best game of the season after having his worst game in the earlier meeting with Del City.

“I challenged him after that game that for us to win state you have to get better,” Allison said.

Turner added, “I feel like I’ve improved a lot since then. Having them beat us put a fire in my heart to improve and get better.”

His contributions Saturday helped Memorial overcome the loss of sharpshooter Seth Pratt, who left with a back injury midway through the third quarter, and Bradyn Hubbard, who had been averaging 22 points in the playoffs, only scoring two as he was limited to 16:41 due to foul trouble and a bloody eye. Hubbard had six rebounds, just behind Jarreth Ingram’s team-high seven. Ingram was another key performer off the bench with nine points.

Turner’s 3-pointer midway through the third quarter was one of the game’s biggest shots after Memorial’s 30-22 halftime lead had been trimmed to one by Del City’s 7-0 run.

Another key moment came late in the third with Memorial leading 36-34. Del City nearly came up with a steal, but Frierson grabbed the deflection and immediately sank his fourth trey of the game, igniting a pivotal 10-0 run and Del City never again got closer than seven points. The clinching sequence came with 50 seconds left when Spellman blocked a 3-ponter, leading to a Frierson layup for a 55-44 lead.

Del City led 18-14 early in the second quarter before Memorial reeled off a 14-0 run and was never caught.

Percy Green paced Del City, last year’s 6A champion, with 13 points and 6-9 center Brandon Garrison added 10 with six rebounds before fouling out. Del City’s Terry McMorris, the TofC’s MVP, had 11 rebounds but was held to nine points – 10 below his output in the earlier game with Memorial.

The game turned out to be a lot like Memorial’s last state title win, 63-52 over Del City in 2019 when the Chargers also led the entire second half, but had to withstand a serious Eagles run. Frierson was a big reason the Chargers were able to pull away for good this time as he had eight points in the fourth quarter.

“It means everything in my last year,” Frierson said.

MEMORIAL 59, DEL CITY 47

Del City;12;10;12;13;--;47

Memorial;14;16;11;18;--;59

Del City (24-4): Green 13, Garrison 10, McMorris 9, McCalister 5, Vealy 5, Wiley 5.

Memorial (27-1): Frierson 22, Spellman 11, Ingram 9, Turner 9, Pratt 5, Hubbard 2, Collins 1.

