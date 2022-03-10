Memorial soars in 5A boys quarterfinal victory; Carl Albert eliminates Collinsville

NOBLE — Memorial point-guard Ty Frierson is winning a preseason deal he made with coach Bobby Allison.

“Every dunk he made, I would do a suicide, and every dunk he missed he would do a suicide,” Allison said, referring to a basketball conditioning drill.

Frierson, who is 5-foot-11, added to his lead, which is now 6-3, with a spectacular dunk during a decisive second-quarter run in the Class 5A boys quarterfinals Thursday at The Den.

“I wasn’t expecting to get that high,” Frierson said.

And Allison didn’t expect that the No. 1 (East) Chargers would win by 41 against the No. 4 (West) Bombers, Frierson scored 23 to help lead Memorial’s 78-37 rout, which sets up a semifinal matchup against Oklahoma City Southeast at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

“They’re a real good team,” Allison said of Midwest City’s Bombers. “We believed we were going to win the game in the fourth quarter.”

That’s what Memorial (25-1) had to do when the teams last met in the state tournament in 2008 — in a much lower-scoring game, 35-32, the last time the Chargers traveled to the Oklahoma City area for state. That semifinal win led to Memorial winning its last 6A gold ball.

The Chargers, looking for their sixth 5A gold ball in 10 years, led 55-31 going into the fourth quarter and never slowed down.

“We’re getting back to our defense,” Allison said. “Our offense has been unbelievable. I said to our guys that you can’t win state giving up 70 points a game.”

Midwest City jumped to a 9-4 lead, but the Chargers answered with a 14-0 run and were never threatened again.

Frierson scored nine in the second quarter that ended with Midwest City’s Jacobi Sebock sinking a half-court shot. However, that only cut Memorial’s lead to 41-23.

Memorial’s Seth Pratt had two early 3s in the second half to erase any Midwest City comeback hopes.

“We had a great focus the last couple days,” Allison said.

Sebock scored 14 to lead the Bombers (19-9), who had won 16 of their last 19 entering the tournament.

MWC Carl Albert 60, Collinsville 25: Tashawn James, Jordan England and Quincy Hopkins scored 14 points apiece to lead the defending champion Titans (21-7), who avenged a semifinal football loss against the Cardinals that ended Carl Albert’s streak of five consecutive state titles.

Carl Albert advances to play late Thursday’s Del City/Claremore winner at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

It was the second consecutive dominating defensive performance for the Titans, who defeated Lawton MacArthur 51-27 in the area consolation final Saturday.

“After we got beat by Southeast in a real tough physical game (Friday), I kind of challenged our kids to play tough defensively,” Titans coach Jay Price said. “We’re not a great offensive team so we have to defend really well.”

After Thursday’s game was tied at 10, the Titans took control with a 15-2 run over the final 10 minutes of the first half and then England scored the first seven points of the second half for a 32-12 lead.

“I challenged them at halftime, we can’t give these guys a glimmer of hope because they can throw in some 3s in a hurry,” Price said. “We can’t start them thinking they have a chance.”

Cameron Himebaugh led Collinsville (22-4) with eight points.

Southeast 66, McGuinness 53: Michael Graham Jr. sparked a comeback and finished with 24 points for Southeast (22-2).

The Spartans trailed 15-7 before Graham ended the first quarter with a trey and then scored 15 in the second period to lift Southeast to a 27-23 halftime lead. Ladainian Fields scored eight in the third quarter to help Southeast steadily pull away.

Price Bradley led McGuinness (19-9) with 16 points.

