NORMAN -- Memorial and Del City have met in several high-stakes basketball showdowns during the past five years and there will be another Friday night in the Class 5A semifinals at Lloyd Noble Center.

On Wednesday night, Seth Pratt had 26 points and 10 rebounds as East No. 1 Memorial rolled past West No. 4 Oklahoma City Southeast 70-45 in the quarterfinals after West No. 2 Del City defeated East No. 2 Edison 49-40.

That sets up a rematch of Memorial's 59-47 win in last year's state title game that avenged the Chargers' only loss last season in the Tournament of Champions final. Memorial also defeated Del City in the 2019 state final and in the 2018 quarterfinals. Del City won a 2021 state title in 6A. In the other semifinal, West No. 1 Carl Albert (22-5) will meet East No. 3 Holland Hall (22-4) at 4:30 p.m.

"(Del City) and Carl Albert are always there," Memorial coach Bobby Allison said. "(Del City has) a culture there, they've got pride, they've got a McDonald's All-American (Brandon Garrison), they've got five college athletes starting and college athletes off the bench, and all their kids have been in big games.

"When I wake up the first thing I'm going to think about is Del City. It's going to be fun. You want to play the best. Kansas wants to play against North Carolina. When you go to Memorial and Del City you want to play these big games, and we keep having them together."

Memorial (23-3) improved to 12-1 in state quarterfinals since 2008 with its win over Southeast. Pratt, who finished 5-of-7 on 3s, scored 11 in the first half to help Memorial take a 26-19 lead into halftime. His 35-foot trey as time expired capped a dominating third quarter that Memorial won 30-8 for a 56-27 lead. Pratt is averaging 22 points in the postseason after scoring 14 per game in the regular season.

"He's been unreal in the playoffs," Allison said. "He had a good regular season but not his expectations.

"In `Tin Cup', they said you either let the moment define you or you define the moment, and Seth Pratt is defining the moment right now."

Ben Radford scored all 12 of his points in the second half for the Chargers and Darius Tobie came off the bench for 12 points.

"Extremely proud of the team for coming out in the second half and playing with an edge," Allison said.

Ladanian Fields had 14 points and eight rebounds for Southeast (21-3).

Del City 49, Edison 40: Percy Green scored 15 points to lead Del City (19-6) in a battle of the Eagles. Garrison produced 14 rebounds and eight points.

Jay Overton-Tobie had 16 points and six rebounds for Edison (20-8).

The game was tied at 18 early in the second half before Del City took command with a 10-0 run. Del City was 5-of-8 on 3s while Edison was 4-of-17.

MEMORIAL 70, OKC SOUTHEAST 45

Southeast;9;10;8;18;--;45

Memorial;14;12;30;14;--;70

Southeast: Fields 14, Ma. Graham 12, Stevenson 11, Mi. Graham 8.

Memorial: Pratt 26, Radford 12, Tobie 12, Collins 10, Ingram 8, Thompson 2.

DEL CITY 49, EDISON 40

Edison;6;10;10;14;--;40

Del City;8;10;16;15;--;49

Edison: Overton-Tobie 16, J. Johnson 6, Parish 5, C. Hawkins 4, R. Hawkins 4, Miller 3, Jackson 2.

Del City: Green 15, McCalister 10, Foreman 9, Garrison 8, Vealy 5, Long 2.