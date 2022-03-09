Memorial, Del City on collision course in 5A boys for another title game matchup

When: Thursday-Saturday

Where: Noble High School (Thursday), Lloyd Noble Center, Norman (Friday-Saturday)

Tickets: $11.50 (GOFAN), $13 (cash) per session

2021 champion: Midwest City Carl Albert

Teams

No. 1 (East) Memorial (24-1): Coach Bobby Allison’s Chargers have wins over 6A state qualifiers Putnam West and Norman North, Arkansas 6A semifinalist Little Rock Central and McGuinness. Their only loss was against Del City in the Tournament of Champions final. Top players are seniors Ty Frierson (16.6 points per game, 5.8 assists), Bradyn Hubbard (15.6 ppg, 10.8 rebounds) and Killian Spellman (10.2 ppg, 7.4 rpg), and junior Seth Pratt (14.4 ppg, 5.3 rpg). Pratt is a 95% free-throw shooter and Frierson is at 86%. Memorial’s last state title came in 2019 with a 63-52 win over Del City in the final. The teams could meet again in this year’s title game.

No. 1 (West) Del City (22-3): Coach Lenny Hatchett’s Eagles have won 19 in a row, including victories over Memorial in the TofC final and Jenks in the semifinals. The Eagles’ top eight players are juniors, led by 6-foot-9 center Brandon Garrison, who averages 13.3 points and 10.3 rebounds, and TofC MVP Terry McMorris, who averages 13 points and 7.5 rebounds. They helped Del City win last year’s 6A state title.

No. 2 (East) Collinsville (22-3): Coach Todd Anderson’s Cardinals swept three games from state qualifier Claremore and also defeated McGuinness. Mr. Inside winner Jacob Scyrkels is the team’s top scorer at 17 points per game, and 5-11 guard Cooper McDowell averages 16 points. They are among four seniors in the starting lineup that also includes All-State receiver Oscar Hammond, a defensive stopper, and point-guard Chayse Schlomann.

No. 2 (West) MWC Carl Albert (20-7): Coach Jay Price’s Titans are back in the state tournament after graduating 11 seniors off last year’s title team. Junior guards Jordan England (15.6 points, 4.9 rebounds) and Tashawn James (6.7 ppg, 4.8 rpg.) are the only players who had significant playing time last year. Sophomore guard Quincy Hopkins averages 12.2 points and 6.3 rebounds.

No. 3 (East) OKC McGuinness (19-8): The Fighting Irish, who won eight state titles and were a runner-up four times from 1998-2014, are in the state tournament for the first time since ‘14. Jake Brown is in his second season as McGuinness’ head coach. Graham Tawwater, a 6-6 senior forward, averages 22 points. Price Bradley, a 6-3 junior guard, scores 14 points per game. Brown starts two freshmen, 5-10 guard Jett Schafer and 6-6 forward Marcus James.

No. 3 (West) OKC Southeast (21-2): Coach Walter Brewer’s Spartans are on a 12-game winning streak, including a victory over MWC Carl Albert in the area final. Ladanian Fields, a 6-2 sophomore guard, averages 16.5 points and 6.6 rebounds. Other key players include 6-foot sophomore guard Michael Graham Jr. (13.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg) and 6-5 senior forward Marcell Perry (12.3 ppg, 6.7 rpg). The Spartans haven’t won a state tournament game since appearing in four finals with two titles from 2004-08.

No. 4 (West) Midwest City (19-8): The Bombers are 16-3 after a 3-5 start. Coach Corky McMullen’s team has a strong inside game with 6-5 senior Jacobi Sebock (16 ppg, 7 rpg), 6-6 senior Keivon Hudson (13.0 ppg, 5 rpg) and 6-7 senior Caleb Crosby (5.0 ppg, 4 rpg). The Bombers have wins over 6A state qualifiers Edmond Memorial and Putnam West (twice) as well as McGuinness.

No. 7 (East) Claremore (17-10): Coach Tommy Nolan’s Zebras are at state for the first time since losing to Memorial in the 2017 final. Eight of the nine players in the Zebras’ rotation have led the team in scoring in at least one game. Michael McHugh, a 6-1 guard, averages 12.5 points and eight rebounds. McHugh, Tanner Steidley and Keith Watson are the three seniors and top scorers in the rotation.

