Memorial, BTW, Collinsville avoid upsets in boys basketball regionals

Memorial set a scoring record while favorites Booker T. Washington and Collinsville also captured East regional basketball titles Wednesday night.

However, there were plenty of upsets in the other 6A and 5A regional finals.

Memorial 121, McAlester 80

The Chargers, ranked No. 1 in the East, looking for their first sixth state title since 2013, produced their most points ever in a postseason game and their scoring output was the second-highest in any game, trailing only 132 against Muskogee in 2001.

Bradyn Hubbard led Memorial (23-1) with 29 points and 15 rebounds. He was 11-of-14 from the field and 7-of-7 on free throws. Ty Frierson produced 25 points and seven assists. Seth Pratt scored 28 points with 8-of-10 shooting on 3s. Killian Spellman had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Chargers have scored 110, 114 and 121 points in their past three games.

"Team-first 99% of the game," Memorial coach Bobby Allison said. "Making great reads, good spacing and a lot of assists. Got a lot of versatile weapons and they are playing for one another. Still in search of the 1% we are missing."

Adante Holiman paced No. 8 McAlester (13-11) with 35 points.

Regional champions need only one win in a potential two games to reach the state tournament while Wednesday's losers will need to sweep two area games to qualify for state.

B.T. Washington 77, Edmond Santa Fe 65

Aaron Potter scored 28 and Kam Parker added 23 to lead the 6A East No. 1 Hornets (22-2) past the No. 8 Wolves (11-13) at BTW's Nathan E. Harris Field House.

"This game meant a lot to me because it was the last time those six seniors would play on that court," BTW coach Eli K. Brown III said. "I got choked up in the pre-game huddle talking about it and I just wanted to win for those seniors who endured such a rough season last year."

Washington, which raced out to a 28-12 lead in the first quarter. will meet No. 5 Broken Arrow (18-5) at 6:30 p.m. Friday in an area final at Rogers. Broken Arrow advanced with a 57-47 win at No. 4 Owasso.

Collinsville 52, Claremore 45

Brad Meacham's 3 with three minutes left ignited the 5A No. 2 Cardinals on decisive 9-1 run to end the game after the No. 7 Zebras took a 44-43 lead.

Cooper McDowell led Collinsville (21-3) with 17 points and Tanner Steidley scored 17 for Claremore (15-11). McDowell's basket with 90 seconds increased Collinsville's lead to 48-45.

Collinsville will play No. 3 McGuinness (18-7) for an area title at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Cleveland. McGuinness defeated No. 6 Rogers 62-57. Claremore will meet Rogers at 8 p.m. Friday at Sand Springs.

Edison 63, Coweta 57, OT

In 5A, Jay Overton-Tobie had 23 points to lead the No. 5 Eagles (15-9) past the No. 4 Tigers (18-7).

Edison trailed by one before Cory Hawkins' 3-point play with 14 seconds left in regulation. Coweta then sent the game into overtime on Tyland Holdman's two free throws with :0.5 remaining.

"Our team showed a great resilience," Edison coach Michael Parish said. "We were able to re-focus ourselves and make the big plays in overtime. Jay Overton-Tobie was great."

Edison will face rival Memorial for an area title at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Sand Springs. Coweta will meet McAlester in an elimination game at 8 p.m. Friday at Cleveland.

Muskogee 39, Jenks 36

In 6A, the 10th-ranked Roughers (9-10) upset the No. 2 Trojans (19-6), who missed a tying 3-pointer at the buzzer at Jenks' Frank Herald Field House. On Monday, Muskogee defeated No. 7 Union 58-57.

JaVontae Campbell scored 15 points for Muskogee while Ben Averitt paced Jenks with 14 points.

Muskogee will face No. 3 Putnam West (19-5) at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Ponca City for an area title. Putnam West defeated No. 11 Tahlequah 81-47. Jenks will play No. 11 Tahlequah (17-7) at 8 p.m. Friday at Rogers.

