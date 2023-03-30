Memorial's Jarreth Ingram and Seth Pratt are included on the Large East's roster for the Oklahoma Coaches Association's All-State Basketball Games scheduled July 27 at Sapulpa's Chieftain Center.

Ingram and Pratt, who helped Memorial win a Class 5A state title in 2022 and reach the semifinals this year, are the only pair of teammates selected for the Large East.

However, Broken Arrow will have two representatives as Beau Wallace will get to coach Oklahoma State signee Connor Dow one more time after they reached the 6A title game this season. Wallace will be assisted by Broken Bow's Patrick Smith, who will also coach one of his players, Kieler Young.

Tulsa-metro selections also include Bixby's Parker Friedrichsen, Edison's Luke Parish, Owasso's Brandon Mann and Booker T. Washington's Lathan Boone.

The Small East roster includes Mario Darrington of 3A runner-up Metro Christian and Jaken Weedn, who led Glencoe to the Class B title in 2022 and semifinals this year. Vanoss has two players -- Carter Perry and Brayden Cannon -- plus head coach Jon Hurt, who will be assisted by Kellyville's Trae Fairchild.

The Large West roster has two players from 5A champion Del City -- Brandon Garrison and Percy Green, who will be reunited with their former Del City teammate, Terry McMorris, who is now with 4A champion Oklahoma City Douglass. Kingfisher and Putnam North also have two players each.

Former Wagoner coach Zach Ange, now with Cache, will assist Tuttle's Bryan Merritt.

The Small West roster includes two players each from 3A champion Millwood and Oklahoma Christian Academy.

ALL-STATE BOYS BASKETBALL

Large East

Jarreth Ingram and Seth Pratt, Memorial; Parker Friedrichsen, Bixby; Connor Dow, Broken Arrow; Brandon Mann, Owasso; Luke Parish, Edison; Lathan Boone, B.T. Washington; Hayden Smith, Tahlequah; Kieler Young, Broken Bow; Codey Petree, Stilwell.

Coaches: Beau Wallace, Broken Arrow (head); Patrick Smith, Broken Bow.

Large West

Brandon Garrison and Percy Green, Del City; Terry McMorris, OKC Douglass; Caden Kitchens and Xavier Ridenour, Kingfisher; Jordan England, MWC Carl Albert; Evan Barber, Westmoore; Zander Baker and CJ Smith, Putnam North; Jacobe Johnson, Mustang.

Coaches: Bryan Merritt, Tuttle (head); Zach Ange, Cache.

Small East

Jaken Weedn, Glencoe; Mario Darrington, Metro Christian; Keyton Smith, Preston; Jaron Foote, Rejoice Christian; Cale Clay, Rattan; Buddy Hammer, Westville; Jace Hunter, Buffalo Valley; Tallen Bagwell, Roff; Brayden Cannon and Carter Perry, Vanoss.

Coaches: Jon Hurt, Vanoss (head); Trae Fairchild, Kellyville.

Small West

Carter Owens and Carson Thomas, OCA; Carlos Strong and William Mays, Millwood; Avrey Payne, Marlow; Kyler Penco, Alva; Jake Peeler, Sentinel; Tymier Adkins-Freeman, Crooked Oak; Jaxon Willits, Fort Cobb-Broxton; Joe Hernandez, Texhoma.

Coaches: Kale Pierce, Timberlake (head); Aaron Garrett, Amber-Pocasset.