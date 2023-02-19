Who is Mr. Inside? Vote now It’s time to decide who is Mr. Inside in Tulsa-area high school basketball. Here are our selections for 15 boys who play closer to the basket. From today through 3 p.m. March 3, fans can vote for their favorites. Winners will be announced March 6-9. You can vote once per device. You voted: Zac Brown, Collinsville Jarren Cargil, Liberty Jadon Cool, Holland Hall Ethan Ellison, Broken Arrow Dylan Golightly, Jenks Jarreth Ingram, Memorial Jermiah Johnson, Edison Erik Madrid, Union Brandon Mann, Owasso Chris Mason, Victory Christian Ke'nardre Maxie, East Central Titus Miller, Catoosa Jay Overton-Tobie, Edison Wyatt Powell, Metro Christian Ben Radford, Memorial Vote View Results Back

MR. INSIDE

Zac Brown

Collinsville • 6-9 • Jr.

Averaging 19 points, 14 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2.5 assists per game after missing most of last season with a broken leg.

Jarren Cargil

Liberty • 6-3 • Jr.

Averaging 18.3 points per game and 7.3 rebounds per game for the Tigers, who finished 18-5 in the regular season. Shooting 43% on 3-pointers.

Jadon Cool

Holland Hall • 6-3 • Sr.

Averages 18 points for the 5A East No. 3 Dutch. Scored 31 in wins over Victory Christian and 27 over 3A No. 1 Metro Christian. Surpassed 1,000 career points.

Ethan Ellison

Broken Arrow • 6-6 • Sr.

Averages 8 points and 5.5 rebounds for the 6A East No. 1 Tigers. Had 14 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks against Booker T. Washington on Dec. 13.

Dylan Golightly

Jenks • 6-6 • Sr.

Three-year starter averages 16 points and 4.1 rebounds. Shoots 46% from the field. Had the winning overtime basket against Owasso in opener.

Jarreth Ingram

Memorial • 6-8 • Sr.

Scored 30 against Hale in the opener and 29 against Edison in the regular-season finale -- both comeback overtime wins. Averages a team-high 17.4 points and 9.5 rebounds for the 5A East No. 1 Chargers.

Jermiah Johnson

Edison • 6-2 • Jr.

Scored 25 points in a 57-49 win over 5A East No. 1 Memorial on Jan. 14. Averages 18 points, 8 rebounds and 4 steals. Named to the Lincoln Christian Invitational all-tournament team.

Erik Madrid

Union • 7-0 • Jr.

"Big E" averages 12 points and six rebounds. Had 16 points in an OT win over B.T. Washington on Feb. 3. Scored 19 in wins over Choctaw on Jan. 19 and Owasso on Dec. 13.

Brandon Mann

Owasso • 6-5 • Sr.

Scored 65 points in the season's first three games, including 33 against Jenks in the opener.

Chris Mason

Victory Christian • 6-6 • Jr.

Named MVP as he had 42 points and 27 rebounds over the final two games to lead the Conquerors to the Skiatook Tournament title. Played at Victory as a freshman and Union last season.

Ke'nardre Maxie

East Central • 6-3 • Jr.

Averages 10 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2 blocks. Shoots 53% from the field. Scored 22 points against McAlester and 20 against KIPP Tulsa -- both wins.

Titus Miller

Catoosa • 6-6 • Jr.

Surpassed 1,000 career points. Averages 22 points and 9 rebounds for Catoosa, which ended the regular season at 17-5.

Jay Overton-Tobie

Edison • 6-3 • Sr.

Averages 11 points and 7 rebounds for the Eagles, who are the No. 2 seed in 5A East. Scored 23 in a regional championship win last year.

Wyatt Powell

Metro Christian • 6-3 • Jr.

Averages 17.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2 steals for the 3A No. 1 Patriots. Shoots 62% from the field.

Ben Radford

Memorial • 6-5 • Sr.

Averages 10.4 points and 7.2 rebounds in his first varsity season with the Chargers after sitting out a year following his move from Cascia Hall.

Who is Mr. Outside? Vote now It's time to decide who is Mr. Outside in Tulsa-area high school basketball. Here are our selections for 15 boys who play closer to the 3-point line.

MR. OUTSIDE

Carter Benton

Holland Hall • 6-4 • Jr.

Had 24 points in a win over 3A No. 1 Metro Christian on Jan. 26. Scored 20 in a win over Lincoln Christian on Feb. 14. Averages 18 points per game.

David Castillo

Bartlesville • 6-1 • Jr.

Played on USA U16 and U17 team last two summers. Surpassed 1,500 career points. A World All-State selection in 2022.

Davieon Clinton

Riverfield • 6-0 • Sr.

Averages 16.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.1 steals. Has surpassed 1,400 career points. Helped Riverfield achieve its first state tournament berth last year.

Cedric Dixon

Union • 6-3 • Jr.

In his second season with Union after helping Victory Christian reach the 4A state tournament in 2021. Scored 18 points in a double-OT win over Jenks on Jan. 27. Averages 12.4 points.

Connor Dow

Broken Arrow • 6-5 • Sr.

Oklahoma State signee scored 34 points in a comeback win over Owasso on Feb. 14. Averages 15 points and 4.5 rebounds for the 6A No. 1 East Tigers.

Parker Friedrichsen

Bixby • 6-3 • Sr.

Surpassed 2,000 career points and scored a career-high 51 points against Sapulpa on Feb. 14. Scored 40 points against Sand Springs on Dec. 13. A 2022 World All-State selection.

Ty Holdman

B.T. Washington • 6-1 • Sr.

Averages 16 points and shoots 35% on 3s in his first season with the Hornets after moving from Coweta.

Kabron Lewis

Hale • 6-2 • Jr.

Surpassed 1,000 career points. Scored 99 points in three games to help the Rangers capture the Locust Grove Invitational. Helped the Rangers reel off a school-record 13 wins in a row.

Jalen Montonati

Owasso • 6-7 • Fr.

Averages 20 points. Scored 39 in a win over Union on Feb. 7. Was the MVP after leading Owasso to the Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament title in Pittsburg, Kansas. Had 37 points and 10 rebounds in title game.

Luke Parish

Edison • 6-0 • Sr.

Battled back from a life-threatening illness that cut short his junior season. Averages 14 points and 5 assists. Has led Edison to the 5A East's No. 2 seed.

Eestyn Prater

Cl. Sequoyah • 6-1 • So.

Leads the 3A No. 5 Eagles at 16 points and 75 rebounds per game as they finished the regular season at 21-2.

Seth Pratt

Memorial • 6-3 • Sr.

Averages 14.4 points and 5.9 rebounds as he nears Memorial's all-time record for 3s. Shoots 51% in his career on treys. Scored 29 against Webster on Feb. 8.

Seth Taylor

Bishop Kelley • 5-11 • Sr.

Despite playing all season with a dislocated shoulder, is averaging 12.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Selected as the Port City Classic Tournament MVP.

Jaken Weedn

Glencoe • 6-0 • Jr.

Surpassed 2,000 career points. Was 11-of-18 on 3s as he scored 35 points against Pittsburg on Jan. 14. Made the winning free throws in last year's Class B state final.

Jackson Welch

Inola • 6-6 • Jr.

Averages 13.2 points and 5.5 rebounds. Led the Longhorns to an 18-5 record in the regular season.