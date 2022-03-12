 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CLASS 5A GIRLS: McALESTER 53, EL RENO 49

McAlester overcomes a lack of size to win 5A girls state title

  • Updated
  • 0

NORMAN — Despite being undersized and seemingly overmatched in the championship game, McAlester prevailed.

With a roster of players who are 5-foot-9 or shorter, the Buffaloes captured the Class 5A girls state title Saturday night, edging El Reno 53-49 at the Lloyd Noble Center.

“We’re scrappy and we’re gritty,” point guard Stevie Stinchcomb said. “We play with heart.”

El Reno had a one-point lead with a minute remaining until Mariah Guyer delivered a go-ahead basket on a set play. After a missed one-and-one free throw on the other end, Stinchcomb made two free throws to go up three with 16.6 seconds left.

An ill-timed turnover from the Indians followed and McAlester (22-5) sealed the win with a free throw for the program’s fourth state championship and the first since 2010. As the buzzer sounded, the team erupted into a celebration on the court.

“I’m just so proud of these kids — the way they play, how hard they play,” coach Jarrod Owen said. “Big-time basketball games are up and down and you’ve got to learn how to deal with that and be mentally tough. These kids are as mentally tough as they come.”

The Buffaloes fell behind early when they missed their first six shots and El Reno scored the first seven points. Jayda Holiman poured in six points in a row and McAlester went up five on a putback from Elizabeth Miligan.

Indians forward Pauline Black-Harmon, who was a matchup nightmare throughout the night because of her size, answered with consecutive makes to get her team within one at halftime. She went on to finish with 24 points and 14 rebounds.

The teams, ranked second in the East and the West, traded baskets in the third quarter. The Buffaloes went up 37-34 at the end of the period on a pair of free throws from Stinchcomb, and the advantage reached six early in the fourth on a 3-pointer from Milligan.

El Reno (24-5) seized momentum with four minutes left on a basket from Tetona Woods-Blackowl and a corner 3-pointer from Ashlyn Evans-Thompson that bounced in to tie the game at 43. Down the stretch, Stinchcomb controlled the game offensively and defensively.

“She’s the heart and soul of this team,” Owen said. “She’s a scrapper. People don’t like to handle the ball against her because she’s all over the place. She sets the tone for us and … when we needed to go fast, she did that and when we needed to slow down, she did that.”

McAlester was led by its fearless guards, Stinchcomb and Holiman, who each scored 16 points. It is the first state title for Owen, who established a belief in his team that it could overcome its on-paper shortcomings.

“Even though we’re little, he knew we had a chance,” Holiman said. “That means so much to us.”

MCALESTER 53, EL RENO 49

McAlester;9;17;11;16;--;53

El Reno;10;15;9;15;--;49

McAlester: Holiman 16, Stinchcomb 16, Milligan 10, Guyer 5, Spears 3, Griffith 2, Ponce 1.

El Reno: P. Black-Harmon 24, Evans–Thompson 17, J. Black-Harmon 6, Woods-Blackowl 2.

