Lynwood Wade resigns as Muskogee's boys basketball coach

Muskogee vs Edmond Santa Fe (copy)

Muskogee's playoff run in 2022 ended one win short of the Class 6A state tournament after the Roughers captured their first regional title in 12 years.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Lynwood Wade is resigning after three seasons as Muskogee High School's boys basketball coach.

This season, Wade led the Roughers to a 9-12 record and their first regional title since 2010.

Wade was 30-32 in three seasons with Muskogee after inheriting a program that went 2-19 in 2018-19. In 2021, Muskogee tied for the Frontier Valley Conference title and Wade was named as Muskogee Public Schools' athletic department coach of the year.

Wade is stepping down as coach to focus on his two children and on his administrative role as a dean at the high school.

"Coach Wade has done a great job reestablishing the competitiveness of our boys basketball program," Muskogee executive athletic director Jason Parker said in a media release Tuesday. "While the loss of leadership is a blow, we are thankful for the job he has done as our head coach and wish him the best as he takes this time to focus on his family and career.”

Wade was East Central's head coach for six seasons before moving to Muskogee in 2019. He led East Central to a Class 5A state tournament berth in 2016.

Wade is a 2016 inductee into the Muskogee High School Athletics Hall of Fame.

MPS plans to recommend Wade's successor to the Board of Education at the May board meeting.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

