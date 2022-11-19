 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
KIPP wins in OSSAA baskeball debut

In its first-ever boys basketball game as an OSSAA member, the KIPP Tulsa Bulldogs beat Dove Science Academy 93-30 on Friday night at Central High School.

The Bulldogs, who this season were placed in Class 3A, were led in scoring by sophomore Alex Johnson with 20 points and senior Chris Clark with 17. Dove was led in scoring by Aiden Burton with 18.

“I’m proud of our boys,” said Rickey Oats, KIPP’s first-year head coach. Oats began at KIPP after coaching stints at several schools inside the state. “We played hard and played smart.”

Oats joins a KIPP team that went winless a season ago when it played as an independent.

“We were hungry for a W,” Oats said. “We still have a lot of work to do.”

KIPP’s DeNeko Reynolds’ 3-pointer at the 2:41 mark of the first quarter capped a 20-0 run to begin the game.

The Bulldogs led 55-15 at halftime and were ahead 76-20 at the end of the third quarter.

The Bulldogs, featuring mostly bench players, outscored Dove 17-10 in the fourth quarter.

KIPP 93, DOVE 30

Dove;8;7;5;10;--;30

KIPP;34;21;21;17;--;93

Dove: Burton 18. Christopher 8, Owens 4.

KIPP: Johnson 20, Clark 17, M. Jones 12, Reynolds 11, D. Jones 10, Towns 6, Wallace 6, Kelly 4, Walker 3, Hawthorne 2, Edwards 2.

