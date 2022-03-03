Joshua Udoumoh leads Victory's fourth-quarter rally past Verdigris

SAPULPA — It's more challenging this year for teams in the Class 4A basketball playoffs to bounce back from losing in a regional championship game.

Due to all of last week's weather postponements, those teams only have one off-day instead of the usual four to recover for the area tournament.

Second-ranked Victory Christian entered Thursday's area opener against No. 13 Verdigris coming off a one-point loss Tuesday night against Holland Hall.

"It's always tough come back that next Thursday," Victory coach Ryan Wakley said. "We knew it was going to be a grind to find a way to get it done."

Early in the fourth quarter, Verdigris led by four.

"I was pretty scared, but I used that as fuel," Victory scoring leader Joshua Udoumoh said.

In the fourth, Udoumoh scored eight of his 17 points and shut out Verdigris' top scorer, Cody Lechlider, to lead the Conquerors past the Cardinals 47-41 at the Chieftain Center.

Victory (21-4) advances to play late Thursday night's Pryor/Hilldale winner in another elimination game at 3 p.m. Friday. Verdigris (21-5) was eliminated in an area opener for the second year in a row.

Lechlider, a sophomore who had 18 points, produced the final two baskets of the third quarter to give Verdigris a 36-34 lead and then Udoumoh, a 6-foot-4 senior, began defending him.

"Josh texted me last night, 'I want to guard him'," Wakley said. "And I was like, 'Just be patient.' We didn't want him to get in foul trouble early, and then we got into the fourth quarter and made that switch. Josh came in and did a good job on him and the team got into a lot better help position to shut him down, and we were fortunate."

After Verdigris' Aaron Buntin opened the fourth quarter with a basket, Victory went on a 9-0 run.

A pivotal moment came when Udoumoh's breakaway dunk snapped a 38-38 tie with 4:20 left. But he was assessed a technical foul for hanging on the rim — a call rarely made in recent years.

"I was pretty shocked, I just dunked it and tried to find my way down," Udoumoh said. "I just couldn't get worried about it, it's not good to get worried about it in this time and situation."

And then the Conquerors received a break when Lechlider missed the ensuing two free throws. On Victory's next possession, Udoumoh banked in a 3-pointer.

"I thought it was going to hit the back of the rim — I'll take it," Udoumoh said.

Wakley added, "Any points we get, we'll take."

Verdigris' Tyler Willis answered with a 3 that cut Victory's lead to 43-41, but the Conquerors' Jude Malhi responded as he made his fourth trey of the game with 2:01 left. After Udoumoh split two free throws with 26 seconds remaining, the Conquerors came up with two defensive stops to clinch the outcome.

"We said in a time out, "Hey life's not always easy, you've got to find a way to get it done," Wakley said. "And they showed a lot of character, and did that the last three or four minutes."

Verdigris 6-9 center Lucas Lechlider had nine rebounds and blocked four shots but a key for Victory was holding him to six points -- one-third of his season average.

"The big Lechlider kid, he's a load to handle," Wakley said. "Luke Patton was able to physical on him and did a real good job."

At first, it didn't appear, Victory would need a fourth-quarter comeback as the Conquerors opened the game with a 7-0 run. But Cody Lechlider scored 13 before halftime and the Cardinals rallied to take a lead that grew to 27-20 before settling at 29-26 going into intermission.

Udoumoh said his mindset while the Conquerors trailed in the second half was, "There's no way this was going to be my last game. I have so much more to give, I just used that and went crazy."

VICTORY CHRISTIAN 47, VERDIGRIS 41

Verdigris;15;14;7;5;--;41

Victory;15;11;8;13;--;47

Verdigris (21-5): C.Lechlider 18, L.Lechlider 6, Layton 5, Brant Teague 5, Willis 3, Buntin 2, Repschlaeger 2.

Victory Christian (21-4): Udoumoh 17, Malhi 12, Patton 10, Doctor 6, Granderson 2.

