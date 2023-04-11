Jordan Nagel is returning to his high school alma mater as Sapulpa's boys basketball coach.

Sapulpa announced Nagel's hiring on Tuesday. Nagel, a 2007 Sapulpa graduate, was Bishop Kelley's head coach for the past four seasons.

Nagel led the Comets to a 52-44 record with one Class 5A state tournament berth. The Comets were 17-9 this past season for their most wins in a decade.

"Coaching at Bishop Kelley has been a great experience and I loved it," Nagel said. "But going back to Sapulpa is a great opportunity. Sapulpa is home. The Frontier (Valley) Conference is the highest level of high school basketball, I played in it and look forward to coaching against the best competition."

Nagel succeeds Rickey Bruner, a 2000 Sapulpa graduate who led the Chieftains to two state tournament berths in six years, including a 5A semifinal appearance in 2021. The '19 state berth was Sapulpa's first in 20 years. But the Chieftains went 4-19 in 2021-22 and Bruner stepped down as coach in January during a 5-18 season that ended with 13 consecutive losses.

Sapulpa's girls basketball program, coached by Darlean Calip, has won two of the past three 5A state titles.

"Sapulpa has a great basketball tradition and I look forward to working alongside Coach Calip," Nagel said.

Nagel was a Sapulpa assistant under Conley Phipps from 2013-16 and then moved to Beggs as head coach from 2016-19.

“We’re excited to welcome Jordan back to Sapulpa,” said Sapulpa athletic director Michael Rose in a press release. “He brings fantastic energy and expertise, and we look forward to seeing how he can shape the future of our basketball program.”

Nagel, a Northeastern State graduate, was a three-year starter for Sapulpa. His wife, Danielle, teaches special education at Sapulpa Junior High, and he's the stepfather to Mercy, 12, and Michael, 10, who attend Sapulpa Public Schools.

Nagel began containing players immediately after being hired and will meet with them in person for the first time Wednesday.

"I’m ready to start building relationships with our players and building a winning culture here again," Nagel said.