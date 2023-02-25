Jermiah Johnson's hustle, determination, and athleticism were critical for Edison in avoiding upset-minded Glenpool.

Johnson had 25 points, 12 rebounds, and four steals to lead No. 2 Edison to a 77-54 victory to win the Class 5A East regional final at the Edison Preparatory Athletic Center.

Edison (19-6) was having some trouble with 10th-ranked Glenpool's relentless full-court pressure, and had seen a 10-point second quarter lead cut to two points at 37-35 three minutes into the third quarter.

But that was when a key play by Johnson got the Eagles rolling, going on a 14-0 run that essentially sealed the game against Glenpool (13-12).

The game-turning play featured Johnson showing incredible effort to grab an offensive rebound. He then got a put-back while being fouled, and completed the and-1 to make the score 40-35.

That play energized the Eagles, who outscored Glenpool 33-7 over the next stanza of the game, turning a close game into a 70-42 margin.

"Jermiah's special. He's just a heck of a young man, to start with, said Edison coach Michael Parish. "A lot of credit goes to his parents. He's `Yes Sir,' and `No Sir,' he's not braggadocious, he's very humble, and his smile is worth a million dollars. He's just fun to be around."

The 6-foot-3 junior left-hander uses his athletic ability and relentless effort to slash his way to the basket, defend, and grab loose balls, as well as create steals. He is averaging 18 points a game to lead Edison.

"He allows himself to be coached," Parish said. "A lot of these kids don't allow themselves to be coached. He listens and he's learned -- he's had an unbelievable year. I can't even begin to describe the growth that he's made this year. He may not be tall, but he plays so much bigger than he is."

Johnson's nine points in the third quarter were pivotal, as well as his ability to make things happen all game. Along with point-guard Luke Parish, who averages 14 points per game, the two lead a talented group for Edison.

Michael Parish, who is 321-180 in his 20th year coaching at Edison, is enjoying coaching his son Luke. But that doesn't mean he can't be tough on him.

"We ask Luke to do a lot for us, leading the team, distributing the ball, scoring, and defending," Parish said of his son. "He made some good assists tonight, but he also had too many turnovers. He's going to have to clean that up."

Michael Parish is glad Luke got through the football season, as he got a little squeamish when he watched Luke quarterback the Eagles' football team.

"There are times when I was closing my eyes," Parish said of watching his son going back to pass in football."

There was no eye closing for the Eagles on Saturday night. Their performance has been an eye-opener for the rest of 5A this season.

Edison will play Holland Hall at 6 p.m. in an area tournament final at 6 p.m. Friday at Catoosa. Glenpool will face Tahlequah in an area elimination game at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Jenks.

EDISON 77, GLENPOOL 54

Glenpool;12;18;9;15;--;54

Edison;19;16;24;18;--77

Glenpool (13-12): Haile 12, Watashe 9, Gilliam 8, Kimble 8, Pennington 7, Gorbet 5, Boyd 3.

Edison (19-6): Johnson 25, Overton-Tobie 12, Parish 10, R. Hawkins 10, Miller 9, Falling 9, Spaulding 2.