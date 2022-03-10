Jenks rally falls short in 62-52 loss to Edmond North

NORMAN — Jenks seemed destined for a blowout loss in a Class 6A quarterfinal meeting with Edmond North on Thursday night, but a Trojan rally resulted in an extremely interesting fourth period at the Lloyd Noble Center.

With seven minutes remaining, the Huskies had a 49-32 cushion. Jenks coach Clay Martin dialed up end-to-end defensive pressure, Ben Averitt got hot and the Trojans had a chance to score what would have been a stunning victory.

After an Averitt 3-pointer, Jenks trailed only 54-52 with 1:49 left. The momentum could not be sustained, however. Jenks did not score again as Edmond North emerged as a 62-52 winner, advancing to a 9 p.m. Friday semifinal clash with Booker T. Washington.

In his final game for the 21-7 Trojans, Averitt totaled 22 points on 9-of-18 shooting and finished with 10 rebounds. He scored 17 points after halftime.

In spite of having been hobbled by a left-ankle injury all season, Jenks senior Chase Martin entered this game with an average of 16.1 points. On Thursday, his ankle wrapped in a brace, he endured a difficult state tournament experience: against the Huskies, the son of Clay Martin had two points on 1-of-13 shooting from the field overall and 0-of-6 shooting on 3-pointers.

For Edmond North (22-5), Dylan Warlick was sensational with 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting, plus 18 rebounds. The Huskies led for nearly 29 of the 32 game minutes.

With 12 points, junior Dylan Golightly was the only other Trojan with a double-digit scoring total.

Edmond North 62, Jenks 52

Jenks;8;11;13;20;--;52

Edmond North;8;19;19;16;--;62

Jenks: Averitt 22, Golightly 12, Mundy 8, Wilkins 6, Martin 2, Tata 1, Dodder 1.

Edmond North: Warlick 20, Barrett 16, Strong 10, Ridge 7, Potts 6, Ross 3.