Jenks names Will Finfrock interim boys basketball coach

Jenks assistant Will Finfrock was promoted Wednesday to interim head boys basketball coach and will lead the Trojans during the 2022-23 season.

Finfrock succeeds Clay Martin, who resigned after a combined 17 years as head coach over two stints.

“Coach Finfrock is someone who knows our players and understands the culture of our basketball program,” Jenks athletic director Tony Dillingham said in a media release. “He has matured and grown as a coach under the leadership of Coach Martin, and he has taken on more responsibility with each year on the staff.

"He has earned this opportunity, and we are excited to watch him lead a team that plays with great effort on the court and demonstrates great character off the court.”

Finfrock, a 2006 Jenks graduate, spent the last six years as an assistant on the varsity staff. As a student, he was the boys basketball team manager for three seasons.

“As a Jenks lifer and someone who has worked with the Jenks basketball program in some capacity since 2003, it’s a dream come true to have the opportunity to lead this program,” Finfrock said in a media release. “I owe a lot to Coach Martin with his support and trust through the years. He showed me how to run a program the right way. Our staff is a tight-knit group, and it will be great to continue sharing the bond we’ve developed over the last several years.”

Jenks was 21-7 during the past season and lost in the Class 6A state quarterfinals to eventual champion Edmond North.

