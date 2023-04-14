Daniel McChesney, after leading Hale to its best boys basketball season in 25 years, is moving to Jenks as the Trojans' head coach.

McChesney, who was at Hale for five years, guided the Rangers to a 20-6 record and to within one win of a Class 5A state tournament berth this past season. It was Hale's first 20-win season since 1998.

"It was not an easy decision to leave, but opportunities like Jenks don't come around very often, so when you get this chance you've got to jump at it," McChesney said.

The Rangers were a combined 3-37 over two seasons before improving to 12-11 in 2021-22.

"His impressive run of sustained success and continual improvement at Hale demonstrated his ability to grow and develop players," Jenks athletic director Tony Dillingham said in a news release. "He has proven himself to be one of the top basketball coaches in the state of Oklahoma, and we look forward to watching him work with our players to build a positive culture of character and discipline within our program."

Hale's 13-game winning streak early in the season set a school record.

"We're happy for him and sad for us," Tulsa Public Schools athletic director Mick Wilson said. "We hate to lose him. He was a very good coach and teacher. He brings excellence on the court and in the classroom. We wish him well."

Wilson said he hopes to have McChesney's successor named next week. Hale has been invited to the 2023 Tournament of Champions in December.

At Jenks, McChesney inherits a program that went 13-10 last season under interim head coach Will Finfrock. The Trojans reached the 6A state tournament in two of the three previous seasons under Clay Martin, the basketball program's all-time wins leader.

Martin also had Hale ties before coming to Jenks as he was a Rangers graduate.

McChesney, a 2011 Southwestern State graduate, was a Rogers assistant and head junior varsity basketball coach for four years before moving to Hale. Prior to that, he coached at Thoreau Demonstration Academy.

"My time at Hale was irreplaceable, it helped make me the coach I am today. I had phenomenal players there," McChesney said.

"Jenks has a lot of history of success and I'm excited to get started."

Regent hires Nethon

Regent Prep named Hannah (Spanich) Nethon as its girls basketball head coach Friday.

Nethon was an All-State basketball and volleyball player at Victory Christian and also qualified for the state tennis tournament and state cross country meet. In addition, she played college basketball at New Mexico State and Illinois State. She was the Tulsa World's metro basketball player of the year in 2006.

Nethon was a graduate assistant on ORU's women's basketball staff and has been at Victory the past seven years as an assistant basketball coach, an assistant volleyball coach and as the head tennis coach. She also will be an assistant volleyball and tennis coach at Regent.

"Coach Nethon is a strong, confident, calm leader, with quality basketball playing and coaching experiences, and with outstanding abilities to care for and encourage students," Regent athletic Kerwin Dees said in a press release. "Coach Nethon has a passion for kids and for building unity on teams."