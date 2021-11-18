Jason Clark, Ethan Oakley's return lift Sandites in basketball season opener

“I think Cooper Kelley, a freshman, is going to get better and better as the year goes. That was a huge 3 he hit there late in the fourth quarter after struggling. He’s got the ability, just had first-game varsity jitters I think. He’ll grow up as the season goes, but we’re definitely expecting big things from him.

“We’re going to have to develop a little depth off the bench. Kade Holland, we’re looking for him to be able to come in as well as Blake Johnson to come in and provide some significant minutes for us.”

This season will be a unique one for Savage for another reason, in addition to the lack of star power. It’ll also be the first time since 2014 that he hasn’t had one of his sons on the team.

Colt Savage was a four-year starter from 2014-18 and ranks as the No. 2 all-time leading scorer at Sand Springs. Cale Savage and Cason Savage were also multi-year starters and leading contributors to the school’s deep playoff success the last eight years.

“It’s a different feel for sure,” Savage said. “I definitely miss having them out there. They were kind of the second coach on the floor when I had one of them in the game. They knew what I wanted and knew what I expected, so somebody else is going to have to take on those roles.”