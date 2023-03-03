CATOOSA — Holland Hall’s Carter Benton was shut down during regulation Friday night, but it didn’t matter after his performance in overtime.

Benton scored seven of his 12 points in the extra period to lift No. 3 Holland Hall past No. 2 Edison 57-54 in a Class 5A East Area title game at the Catoosa Student Activity Center.

Holland Hall (21-4), which was just moved to 5A in January, advances to the state tournament that starts Wednesday at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman. Luke Parish had 19 points for Edison (19-7), which will have another chance to qualify for state when it faces late Friday’s Grove/Bishop Kelley winner on Saturday night.

The Dutch went 9-of-10 on free throws in OT after going only 8-of-23 during regulation.

“I’m so proud of our guys,” Dutch coach Teddy Owens said. “We went 17-for-33 from the free throw line, and we’re down 8 in regulation after Nate Mullendore, our glue, fouls out, and found a way to win it. Our guys just toughed it out.”

Benton, who averages 17 points per game, sank two free throws to tie the game at 52 with 1:11 left in OT. Eighteen seconds later, he sank a 3-pointer for a 55-52 lead.

Edison’s Jay Overton-Tobie drove for a basket with 11 seconds left and then Benton was fouled with 4.5 seconds remaining. Benton then made both free throws and the Dutch called timeout.

On the inbounds pass, Holland Hall’s Jalen Thompson came up with a steal and fed Jadon Cool for an alley-oop slam dunk that was ruled after time expired, but it didn’t matter as the Dutch’s celebration began.

Both teams had a sluggish start offensively and the Dutch led 18-17 at intermisison.

Edison, however, opened the third quarter with a 13-4 run for a 30-22 lead, but the Dutch ended the period with a 7-2 run.

Jermiah Johnson’s basket boosted Edison’s lead to 41-33 midway through the fourth quarter, but the Dutch answered with 10 consecutive points, capped by a Cool steal that he converted into a coast-to-coast 3-point play for a 43-41 lead with 1:46 left. Parish then made two tying free throws at 1:29. At the end of regulation, Holland Hall missed a last-second shot and the game went into OT.

Parish scored eight points in OT to help Edison take a 52-48 lead before the Dutch went on the decisive 9-2 run.

Cool scored all 16 of his points after halftime. Ethan Taber scored 14 for the Dutch and Mullendore added 12.

“I was just proud of our resilience down the stretch,” Owens said.

HOLLAND HALL 57, EDISON 54, OT

Edison;7;10;15;11;11;—;54

Holland Hall;13;5;11;14;14;—;57

Edison (19-7): Parish 19, Johnson 11, Overton-Tobie 10, C.Hawkins 6, Miller 4, Falling 3, R.Hawkins 1.

Holland Hall (21-4): Cool 16, Taber 14, Benton 12, Mullendore 12, Thompson 3.