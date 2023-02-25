Kabron Lewis fueled No. 4 Hale past No. 5 Bishop Kelley 70-61 in a Class 5A boys basketball East regional championship game Saturday night at the David Moss Gymnasium.

Both teams advanced to the area tournament, beginning Friday. The Rangers (20-4) will face Memorial at 6 p.m. at Jenks for a ticket to the state tournament.

"This means a lot," said Hale head coach Daniel McChesney. "We tried to really embrace what it means to be a team and focus on the name on the front of the jersey."

The Comets (17-8) will play Grove in an elimination game at 7:30 p.m. at Catoosa. The Chargers beat the Ridgerunners 63-37 in another regional title game Saturday.

Lewis had a game-high 27 points. Teammates Devontay Greggs and Damario Adams both finished in double figures as well with 14 and 12 points, respectively.

"This means everything to me and my coaches," said Lewis. "My freshman year we were 1-15 and then the next year 12-11. Now to go to area, it means the world."

Kelley also had a trio of double figure scorers. Stice Smith had a team high 16 points, while Charlie Dee and Jack Hawkins scored 15 and 11, respectively.

Free throw shooting was a key. Hale finished 20-of-24 while Kelley was just 15-of-23 on the night.

The Rangers were in control for most of the game, but still faced some adversity. Adams picked up his third foul with 1:37 left in the first half and his team ahead 28-21.

Hale was able to stretch its lead in those final 97 seconds, though, and led 35-23 at the half.

Adams picked up his fourth foul midway through the third quarter and sat down with the score 39-27. Lewis also got his fourth foul in the final minute of the frame.

The Rangers, however, were still on top 49-42 heading into the final period. Adams returned to the floor just over a minute and the score 49-44.

Adams remained on the court the rest of the way as did Lewis, who came up with some key buckets and free throws down the stretch to keep the Comets from ever getting too close.

Adams and Jacarri Barnes eventually helped seal the deal when both made a pair at the free throw line in the final minute.

"It's not one guy and it's not five guys but 15 guys and three coaches working hard and working together," said McChesney. "Games like this when you need people to step up, you know it's ok because we've had that throughout the year."

Hale won both regular season meetings against Kelley, 70-62 on the road on December 20 and 45-44 at home on January 17.

The Rangers are on the other end of the spectrum after two close defeats against Memorial in the regular season.

The Chargers prevailed 68-63 in overtime on the road in the season opener for both on November 17 and then rallied to win 45-42 at home on February 6.

"Both games came down to the end so you never know what's going to happen," said Lewis. "I'm not saying we're going to win or lose. We'll see when we get there Friday."

HALE 70, BISHOP KELLEY 61

Kelley;9;14;19;19;--;61

Hale;19;16;14;21;--;70

Bishop Kelley (17-8): Smith 16, Dee 15, Hawkins 11, Schultz 6, Harris 4, Taylor 3, Avedon 2, Essman 2, Rhoades 2.

Hale (20-4): Lewis 27, Greggs 14, Adams 12, Barnes 5, Edwards 5, Johnson 4, Morehead 3.