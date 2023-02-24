Hagen Hacker is making a case for getting the recognition that he deserves.

Hacker, a 6-foot-2 senior for Grove, scored 16 of his team-high 20 points in the second half to lead No. 9 seed Grove to a 49-37 victory over No. 8 seed Coweta on Friday night in a Class 5A East regional opener at Memorial Veterans Arena.

"Hagen is a stud. He's the best player in our conference, one of the best players in the state in my mind," said Grove coach Zach Trimble. "I wish he got more recognition. We don't get a lot where we play up in northeast Oklahoma."

The Ridgerunners (13-9) advanced to play No. 1 Memorial (20-3) in the regional final at 7 p.m. Saturday. Memorial routed Pryor 85-30 as Jarreth Ingram scored 24 and Seth Pratt added 21 points.

Grove defeated Coweta (12-10) all three times the teams played this season -- all this month. The Ridgerunners left little doubt of the outcome, getting up 34-17 after three quarters.

"It's tough," Trimble said of having to beat a team all three times. "Obviously, we're very familiar with each other. So it was a little nerve-racking coming in. We threw everything at them we could in case we saw something different from them that we hadn't seen. I'm just proud of the way we played."

The way the Ridgerunners defended star point-guard Mason Ford was perhaps the key to the game. Ford was harassed all game, and was held to just 2 points in a critical first half that ended with Grove leading 21-10. Ford had only 7 points after three quarters before he finally got going.

"We pride ourselves on our defense," Trimble said. "We have guys who don't care if they score. They love to play defense and take pride in it.

Driving lanes were cut off for Ford, and he wasn't getting open looks. Finally, in the fourth quarter, Ford started connecting, scoring 15 of his game-high 22 points in the last quarter.

"Ford is a very good player," Trimble said. "We've seen him for four years, and it seems like he's been there for six or seven years. He's very athletic. He leads them and makes them go. We did a very good job on him, early. We got him out of rhythm a little bit, but you're not going to be able to hold a kid like that down all game."

The Tigers threatened midway through the final quarter, cutting the lead to 38-30, but Hacker and his teammates answered the challenge and built the lead back up to 15 points.

"He's a leader. Our kids follow him," Trimble said of Hacker. "He's one of the best kids I've ever coached, not just on the floor but off the floor. I love him to death."

Memorial 85, Pryor 30: The No. 1 seed Chargers (20-3) breezed past No. 16 seed Pryor (2-20) with little trouble, as seniors Ingram and Pratt put on a show.

The 6-foot-8 Ingram showed his versatility by hitting three 3-pointers, running the floor well, defending, and also scoring inside.

Pratt was bombing away early, hitting four of his five 3s in a first half where he scored 14 of his 21 points. Both Ingram and Pratt also had fun in the second half, putting on a dunking contest that excited the home crowd.

"Ingram and Seth showed that they're both All-State players and they're ready for playoff moments," said Memorial coach Bobby Allison.

Allison was glad to get the first game out of the way so the Chargers could begin their quest to defend their state title.

"We got to play through some mistakes that we can't have tomorrow," Allison said.

GROVE 49, COWETA 37

Grove;6;15;13;15;--;49

Coweta;4;6;7;20;--37

Grove (13-9): Hacker 20, Gain 13, Alexander 8, Petty 4, Casey 2, Davis 2

Coweta (12-10): Ford 20, Pearson 7, Thompson 6, Brown 2.

MEMORIAL 85, PRYOR 30

Pryor;7;4;10;9;--;30

Memorial;18;22;23;22;--;85

Pryor (2-20): Propst 10, Ward 6, Irvin 5, Hinojosa 4, Fuentes 3, Wright 2.

Memorial (20-3): Ingram 24, Pratt 21, Thompson 8, Jamerson 8, Collins 5, Hubbard 3, Love 3, Jackson 3, Tobie 2, Cotton 2, Radford 2, Colbert 2, Stevenson 2.