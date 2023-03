Related content Complete coverage of Thursday's action

Elise Hill scored 25 points and Sophia Regalado added 17 to lead East No. 3 Holland Hall past West No. 1 Midwest City Carl Albert 56-41 in the Class 5A girls semifinals Friday morning at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

Holland Hall (24-3) advances to meet the Sapulpa in the title game at noon Saturday.

The Dutch led 27-17 at halftime and Carl Albert (22-6) never got any closer. In the third quarter, Regalado scored eight and Hill seven as Holland Hall's lead grew to high as 40-21.

5A girls: Sapulpa 58, El Reno 44

Stailee Heard had 18 points with 10 rebounds and Riki McQuarters added 14 points to lead East No. 1 Sapulpa past West No. 3 El Reno 58-44 in the Class 5A girls semifinals Friday afternoon at Lloyd Noble Center.

Sapulpa (24-2) advances to meet Holland Hall (24-3) in the title game at noon Saturday.

Reagan Bugaj paced El Reno (19-6) with 20 points.

Sapulpa led 33-22 at halftime and held a comfortable lead during the rest of the game.

3A boys: Metro Christian 67, Prague 57

Metro Christian prides itself on its strong finishes to basketball games, and although the Patriots were a bit sloppy on Friday morning against No. 6 Prague in the Class 3A semifinals, they still managed to survive and advance.

Leading by only four points entering the fourth quarter, No. 1 Metro Christian made enough free throws and mixed in a couple of baskets at critical junctures to hold off the Red Devils 67-57 at Jim Norick Arena.

Wyatt Powell and Brady Cox each scored 20 points for Metro Christian (26-2), which advanced to Saturday’s 10 a.m. title game against No. 2 Oklahoma City Millwood (17-10). Millwood, the defending 3A champion, rolled past Oklahoma City Crooked Oak 83-50 in the other semifinal.

Despite committing 15 turnovers, Metro Christian extended its winning streak to 10 games. That run has followed the Patriots’ only two losses, which came on consecutive days to 5A Holland Hall and 4A Victory Christian in late January.

6A girls: Norman 68, Edmond Memorial 47

Keeley Parks scored 19 points and Nessa Begay added 17 to lead East No. 3 Norman past West No. 2 Edmond Memorial 68-47 in the Class 6A girls semifinals Friday morning at Lloyd Noble Center.

Norman (22-4) advances to meet the Edmond North/Putnam West winner in the title game at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Kayla Jones and Jordyn Rollins each had double-doubles as they scored 14 apiece for Norman and combined for 21 rebounds.

Addy Johnson lead Edmond Memorial (22-5) with 13 points whole Janiyah Williams had 12 points with nine rebounds.

STATE TOURNAMENT SCORES/SCHEDULE

6A BOYS

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

THURSDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 5E Owasso 54, No. 7W Deer Creek (18-8) 39

No. 1E Broken Arrow 55, No. 3W Norman (18-7) 44

No. 1W Edmond North 63, No. 4E B.T. Washington (15-10) 54

No. 5W Choctaw 58, No. 6E Moore (19-7) 56

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Owasso (18-8) vs. Broken Arrow (26-1), 6 p.m.

Edmond North (24-2) vs. Choctaw (20-8), 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS 6A GIRLS

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

THURSDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 3E Norman 62, No. 6W Norman North (17-11) 47

No. 2W Edmond Memorial 57, No. 1E B.T. Washington (20-7) 48

No. 1W Edmond North 70, No. 2E Bixby (19-9) 58

No. 3W Putnam West 45, No. 5E Broken Arrow (18-9) 36

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Norman 68, Edmond Memorial (22-5) 47

Edmond North (27-0) vs. Putnam West (23-4), 1:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Norman vs. Edmond North-Putnam West winner, 2 p.m.

CLASS 5A BOYS

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

WEDNESDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 3E Holland Hall 51, No. 3W El Reno (18-8) 36

No. 1W MWC Carl Albert 62, No. 11E Tahlequah (14-12) 50

No. 2W Del City 49, No. 2E Edison (20-8) 40

No. 1E Memorial 70, No. 4W OKC Southeast (16-8) 45

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Holland Hall (22-4) vs. Carl Albert (22-5), 4:30 p.m.

Memorial (23-3) vs. Del City (19-6), 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 5 p.m.

CLASS 5A GIRLS

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

WEDNESDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 3E Holland Hall 54, No. 4W Lawton MacArthur (20-7) 48

No. 1W MWC Carl Albert 61, No. 4E Rogers (20-7) 46

No. 1W El Reno 61, No. 2E Tahlequah (22-4) 51

No. 1E Sapulpa 79, No. 5W Glenpool (18-10) 43

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Holland Hall 56, MWC Carl Albert (22-6) 41

Sapulpa 58, El Reno (19-6) 44

SATURDAY

Holland Hall (24-3) vs. Sapulpa (24-2), noon

CLASS 4A BOYS

At Jim Norick Arena, OKC

WEDNESDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 4 OKC Douglass 65, No. 5 OCS (25-4) 60

No. 1 Kingfisher 47, No. 7 Stilwell (23-4) 28

No. 3 Weatherford 47, No. 6 Newcastle (24-6) 35

No. 4 Crossings Christian 76, No. 8 North Rock Creek (22-6) 54

At Yukon

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Weatherford (27-1) vs. Crossings Christian (23-3), 5 p.m.; Kingfisher (27-1) vs. OKC Douglass (24-1), 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

At Jim Norick Arena, OKC

Championship, 8:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A GIRLS

At Jim Norick Arena, OKC

WEDNESDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 2 Tuttle 69, No. 8 Harding Charter (25-5) 47; No. 3 Bethany 55, No. 4 Kingfisher (23-6) 39; No. 6 Verdigris 43 vs. No. 15 Fort Gibson (22-6) 39; No. 1 Lincoln Christian 62, No. 12 Classen SAS (20-10) 33

At Yukon

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Bethany 57, Tuttle (26-3) 41

Lincoln Christian (26-1) vs. Verdigris (22-6), 2 p.m.

SATURDAY

At Jim Norick Arena, OKC

Bethany (27-2) vs. LC-Verdigris winner, 1:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A BOYS

At Jim Norick Arena, OKC

THURSDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 2 OKC Millwood 63, No. 10 Lindsay (23-7) 51

No. 8 Crooked Oak 62, No. 4 Roland (24-4) 46

No. 1 Metro Christian 66, No. 14 Hugo (18-10) 34

No. 6 Prague 63, (24-2) No. 5 Claremore Sequoyah (25-4) 45

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Millwood 83, Crooked Oak (25-4) 50

Metro Christian 67, Prague (25-3) 57

SATURDAY

Metro Christian (26-2) vs. OKC Millwood (17-10), 10 a.m.

CLASS 3A GIRLS

At Jim Norick Arena, OKC

THURSDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 2 Bethel 42, No. 9 Alva (25-5) 28

No. 3 Jones 65, No. 4 Idabel (25-3) 50

No. 1 Washington 50, No. 7 Silo (21-9) 34

No. 5 Kiefer 78, No. 8 Kingston (21-6) 45

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Jones (23-5) vs. Bethel (25-3), 4:30 p.m.

Washington (26-1) vs. Kiefer (22-5), 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 5 p.m.

CLASS 2A BOYS

At Jim Norick Arena, OKC

TUESDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 8 Pocola 40, No. 4 Hennessey 39

No. 1 Dale 84, No. 19 Wister 46

No. 3 Okla. Christian Academy 63, No. 5 Colcord 56

No. 2 Preston 58, No. 10 Hobart 36

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Dale (30-0) vs. Pocola (22-7), 7:30 p.m.

OCA (22-8) vs. Preston (26-4), 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 6:45 p.m.

CLASS 2A GIRLS

At Jim Norick Arena, OKC

TUESDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 2 Amber-Pocasset 54, No. 18 Hartshorne 32

No. 1 Dale 46, No. 13 Hooker 21

No. 12 Pawhuska 56, vs. No. 5 Preston 30

No. 8 Howe 64, No. 6 Warner 43

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Dale (29-2) vs. Amber-Pocasset (28-2), noon

Howe (24-6) vs. Pawhuska (26-4), 1:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 6:45 p.m.