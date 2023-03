Related content Complete coverage of Thursday's action

Elise Hill scored 25 points and Sophia Regalado added 17 to lead East No. 3 Holland Hall past West No. 1 Midwest City Carl Albert 56-41 in the Class 5A girls semifinals Friday morning at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

Holland Hall (24-3) advances to meet the Sapulpa/El Reno winner in the title game at noon Saturday.

The Dutch led 27-17 at halftime and Carl Albert (22-6) never got any closer. In the third quarter, Regalado scored eight and Hill seven as Holland Hall's lead grew to high as 40-21.

6A girls: Norman 68, Edmond Memorial 47

Keeley Parks scored 19 points and Nessa Begay added 17 to lead East No. 3 Norman past West No. 2 Edmond Memorial 68-47 in the Class 6A girls semifinals Friday morning at Lloyd Noble Center.

Norman (22-4) advances to meet the Edmond North/Putnam West winner in the title game at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Kayla Jones and Jordyn Rollins each had double-doubles as they scored 14 apiece for Norman and combined for 21 rebounds.

Addy Johnson lead Edmond Memorial (22-5) with 13 points whole Janiyah Williams had 12 points with nine rebounds.

Photos: Holland Hall girls advance to 5A finals