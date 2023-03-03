Kray Rogers had 17 points to lead top-ranked Fort Cobb-Broxton past defending champion Glencoe 53-47 in the Class B semifinals Friday at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City.

The Mustangs (28-1) advance to meet No. 4 Calumet (28-1), a 39-34 winner over Kinta, in the title game at noon Saturday. Fort Cobb-Broxton will look for its sixth state title in 13 seasons, but first since 2018.

Tre Speer scored 17 of his 22 points in the first half for No. 10 Glencoe, which ended its season at 26-6. The game was tied at 30 at halftime.

Fort Cobb-Broxton led 48-47 midway through the fourth quarter before sealing the win with a Blayke Nunn basket and three free throws.

Calumet 39, Kinta 34: Dalton Belcher led Calumet with 11 points. It was 36-34 before Kyler Thiessen sank two clinching free throws with 22 seconds left.