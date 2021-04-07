Former TU basketball standout Dante Swanson named as Wagoner head coach

Former University of Tulsa basketball standout Dante Swanson is Wagoner’s new boys head basketball coach.

Wagoner Athletic Director Dale Condict announced Swanson’s promotion Tuesday afternoon. Swanson, 40, is a 1999 Wagoner graduate and has been an assistant with the program.

“He’s more than qualified,” Condict said. “It was a real easy decision for us. We put the ball in his court. He’s from here, he’s a hard worker, he loves the kids, loves the game of basketball and the community, and he’s already been helping us. Besides basketball, he’s been part of our Summer Pride program that involves all sports. He played a part in our football success.”

Swanson said he’s “nervous and excited,” about his first head coaching opportunity. He succeeds Zack Ange, who resigned last week after seven seasons to return to his alma mater, Cache, as girls basketball coach after leading Wagoner to its first boys area tournament since 2010.