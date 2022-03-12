Former Coweta coach Scott Norris leads Edmond North to 6A boys state title

NORMAN — For the second consecutive year, there weren't any eastside teams in the Class 6A state boys basketball final.

But Saturday night's title game was a matchup of teams led by former longtime Tulsa-area coaches.

After 13 seasons leading Coweta, Scott Norris became Edmond North's head coach in 2018. Four years later, Norris' Huskies won the gold ball with a 56-50 victory over Moore at Lloyd Noble Center.

Dylan Warlick, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, had 28 points and 10 rebounds for the second-ranked (West) Huskies (24-5), who captured their second state basketball title — the first was in 2017.

Norris said the best part of winning the gold ball was hearing his individual players introduced as a state champion as they received their gold medals.

"That was cool," Norris said. "Just being excited for them."

Warlick added, "It feels amazing because last year we didn't get to make it there (after losing in the semifinals)."

No. 3 Moore (21-8), led by former Bristow coach Gregg Hardin, was looking for its first boys basketball championship in its first title game since 1990.

Hardin, the 1986 3A state tournament MVP when he helped lead Byng to the title, was in his first state tournament as a head coach.

Chiante Tramble scored 20 for Moore. Edmond North went 4-0 against Moore this season with an average winning margin of 6.8.

After the opening moments, Edmond North led the rest of the game, but Moore stayed within striking range until the end.

The Huskies' lead was down to 37-35 early in the fourth quarter before Warlick answered with a 3-point play.

"Every time it gets close I know I need to make a play or one of the guys on our team needs to make a play, and I was just the one who made it," Warlick said. "I knew no matter how much we got down we were going to keep fighting to get through it."

Later, Warlick's consecutive baskets gave the Huskies their biggest lead at 52-43 with 2:21 left.

But Moore had one more comeback run as Rejond Hayes sank a 3 and Marcus Dockins converted a steal into a basket to reduce Edmond North's lead to 54-50 with 25 seconds left. Edmond North's Cahlese Lee was immediately fouled, made two free throws, and then the Huskies came up with a steal and ran out the clock.

"That was us, we always battled, always fighting," Hardin said. "We're going to fight and battle to the end. I'm so proud of those kids."

The Huskies eliminated the East's top two teams, No. 2 Jenks and No. 1 Booker T. Washington, in the previous two tournament games.

Edmond North became the first school to win both the boys and girls state titles in 6A since that class started in 1996.

"It's so fun to see both teams get it done," Norris said. "Our guys were so excited for them this afternoon."

EDMOND NORTH 56, MOORE 50

Moore;10;10;7;23;--;50

Edmond North;15;13;7;21;--;56

Moore (21-8): Tramble 20, Dockins 10, Lee 8, Grant 7, Hayes 3, Henderson 2.

Edmond North (24-5): Warlick 28, Potts 10, Barrett 7, Lee 4, Strong 4, Ridge 2, Ross 1.

