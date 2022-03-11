Former Bristow coach leads Moore to 6A boys state title game

NORMAN — Former Bristow coach Gregg Hardin is within one win of leading Moore to its first boys state basketball title.

On Friday night, Marcus Dockins had 22 points and Darian Grant added 20 to help lift the No. 3 (West) Lions past No. 8 (East) Edmond Santa Fe 64-55 in the Class 6A semifinals at Lloyd Noble Center.

Moore (21-7) will meet the winner of Friday's late semifinal between Booker T. Washington and Edmond North in the title game at 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

"We're so proud to be in the championship game," Hardin said. "We're just going to let it go and let it fly tomorrow."

The Lions, in the state tournament for the first time since 2005, are playing in only their second title game. They lost to Norman 59-50 in 1990.

"We're in it," Hardin said. "I'm so happy and proud of those kids for fighting and battling. And I'm just elated for our seniors. I started them their first game when they were ninth-graders in the first round of regionals against PC West -- they made state that year.

"And I told them with that experience that we're going to be at that point where we'll get there. And it comes to fruition tonight. ... Those seniors are changing the culture at Moore."

Dockins, a 6-3 guard who is committed to playing football for the University of Oklahoma, was one of those freshmen. He had 17 points in the second half, including 10 in the third quarter.

Dockins and Grant, a 6-4 sophomore, had 11 rebounds each. And they needed to have stellar performances as Joe Adams had 29 points and 16 rebounds for the Wolves (14-14).

"I've had about seven or eight different kids lead us in scoring throughout the year," Hardin said. "That's one of the good things about our squad. Marcus only scored six last night (Thursday) but he goes to work tonight."

This is the first state tournament for Hardin, who coached at Bristow from 2004-15, and he saw some familiar faces from his past in the crowd.

"Two of my ex-basketball players (from Bristow) showed up," Hardin said.

Moore has reached the championship game of all six tournaments it has played in this year -- three during the regular season and three in the playoffs. Moore is 2-3 in those games.

"I'm going to tell those kids, we've been here before," Hardin said. "Let's go out and enjoy and have fun, so that's what we're going to do."

MOORE 64, EDMOND SANTA FE 55

Santa Fe;12;4;18;21;--;55

Moore;14;8;19;23;--;64

Edmond Santa Fe (14-14): Adams 29, Williams 8, Cincotta 7, Alsup 4, Reeves 4, Gipson 2, Nero 1.

Moore (21-7): Dockins 22, Grant 20, Lee 8, Tramble 7, Hankins 4, Henderson 3.

