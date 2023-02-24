BROKEN ARROW — Union's 7-foot center Erik Madrid looked like a mismatch problem for a small Southmoore team going into Friday night's Class 6A East regional matchup.

Although the SaberCats kept Madrid from dominating for most of the game, he was unstoppable late with 12 points on six baskets in the last five minutes and that was just enough for No. 8 Union in a 66-65 victory at Tiger Fieldhouse.

Madrid finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds for Union (14-10), which advances to the regional final against Friday's Broken Arrow/Muskogee winner at 7 p.m. Saturday.

A heavy dose of Madrid getting the ball inside was the plan entering the game for the Redhawks.

"They did a good job of getting out and pressuring our guards and keeping us from getting good looks because we did miss him several times," Union coach Rudy Garcia said. "And our guys have got to understand when you've got a mismatch like that you've just got to keep going to it until the well dries up. And it didn't dry up so we've got to continue to use him. He's getting it done for us in there and we've just got to keep getting it to him."

Union led for most of the game, but could never break away and needed a late defensive stop as Southmoore missed a well-contested driving layup as time expired.

Madrid scored six of Union's last seven baskets. His second in that stretch, on a dunk, snapped a 54-54 tie with 4:20 left and the Redhawks never lost the lead. Union's Dalen Fuller and Southmoore's Rodney Gray then traded baskets before Madrid scored again for a 60-56 lead.

Southmoore's Kolton Brammer answered with a basket but Madrid countered that with consecutive layups for a 64-58 lead with 1:45 left. Brammer then made two free throws before Madrid matched that with another basket for a 66-60 lead at 1:25.

Union, however, missed a chance for a less stressful finish as a pass sailed over an open Madrid with 45 seconds left, and then missed three front ends of 1-and-1s in the last 38 seconds.

Southmoore cut its deficit to 66-64 on Jesse Ledbetter's two free throws with 17 seconds remaining and then after a missed Union free throw, Ledbetter was fouled with 11.9 seconds left.

Ledbetter made the first free throw, but missed the tying attempt and Madrid rebounded. But another missed Union free throw gave Southmoore one last chance that wasn't converted.

Union's largest lead was at 22-11 early in the second quarter, but Southmoore rallied, sparked by Kaedon Bonner's three 3s and took a 27-15 lead on Ryan Guerrero's basket. Bonner and Guerrero led Southmoore (12-11) with 15 points each.

The Redhawks, however, bounced back and took a 33-29 lead into halftime. Bonner's fifth trey tied the game at 42 late in the third quarter before Union went on an 8-0 run, but Southmoore rallied again to set up a dramatic finish.

UNION 66, SOUTHMOORE 65

Southmoore;8;21;13;23;--;65

Union;15;18;14;19;--;66

Southmoore (12-11): Bonner 15, Guerrero 15, Ledbetter 13, Gray 12, Brammer 6, Landrum 2, Westselline 2.

Union (14-10): Madrid 22, Gunn 17, Dixon 13, Fuller 8, Flemmons 4, Dorsey 2.