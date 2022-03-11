Edmond North outlasts BTW in 6A boys semifinals

NORMAN -- Edmond North continued its state basketball tournament domination over Booker T. Washington on Friday night.

Dylan Warlick had 16 points, 14 rebounds and the go-ahead basket with 3:01 left to lift the No. 2 (West) Huskies over the No. 1 (East) Hornets 76-69 in the Class 6A semifinals at Lloyd Noble Center.

T.O. Barrett, Cahlese Lee and TJ Strong scored 17 points each for the Huskies. Kam Parker paced the Hornets (24-3) with 22 points and Aaron Potter scored 19, but was shut out in the fourth quarter.

Edmond North (23-5), led by former Coweta coach Scott Norris, advances to meet No. 3 (West) Moore (21-7) in the title game at 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

The Huskies’ lone boys basketball state title came with a victory over BTW in the 2017 final. In 2016, the Huskies eliminated the Hornets in the quarterfinals.

Edmond North held a slight lead for most of the game, but the Hornets moved ahead 62-59 on Parker’s 3-pointer with 4:11 remaining. However, the Huskies answered with a decisive 10-0 run ignited by Lee’s tying trey at 3:52.

Warlick then scored on a tiebreaking turnaround shot that was followed by Potter’s missed layup and Lee’s 3-pointer before Barrett’s two free throws made it 69-62.

BTW made one last run as a basket by Maikhi Chambers and Parker’s 3-pointer cut the Huskies’ lead to 69-67. The Hornets then came up with a turnover, but gave it back and fouled Barrett who made two free throws, followed by Lee’s two free throws with 47 seconds left.

Edmond North outrebounded BTW 39-20. The Huskies were 28-of-34 on free throws and the Hornets were 15-of-19. Both teams shot 46% from the field.

The Huskies jumped out to an 18-9 lead, but the Hornets rallied to take a 25-23 edge on Potter’s dunk early in the second quarter. However, he soon was called for his second foul and only had limited playing time during the rest of the half as the Huskies forged back ahead 41-36 going into intermission.

BTW opened the second half with a tying 5-0 run, but the Huskies led for most of the third before Potter ended the period with a 40-foot trey that tied it at 55.

EDMOND NORTH 76, B.T. WASHINGTON 69

Edmond North;21;20;14;21;--;76

B.T. Washington;13;23;19;14;--;69

Edmond North (23-5): Barrett 17, Lee 17, Strong 17, Warlick 16, Ross 5, Potts 4.

B.T. Washington (24-3): Parker 22, Potter 19, Johnson 9, Chambers 8, Boone 7, Oates 2, Ware 2.

