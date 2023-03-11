NORMAN — Broken Arrow's bid for its first boys basketball state title since 1997 looked in good shape during the first half Saturday night.

Edmond North, however, dominated the second half and overpowered the Tigers, 58-49, in a battle of the West and East's No. 1-ranked teams in the Class 6A final at Lloyd Noble Center.

TO Barrett scored 17 while Dylan Warlick produced 16 points and 11 rebounds for Edmond North (26-2), which completed a second consecutive sweep of the 6A boys and girls state titles.

Connor Dow led Broken Arrow (27-2) with 15 points and Justice Sutton scored 14.

Broken Arrow seemed on its way to a state title with a nine-point lead late in the first half, but the Huskies cut their deficit to 32-28 going into intermission.

Edmond North took its first lead at 36-35 on TJ Strong's two free throws midway through the third quarter. After Sutton regained the lead briefly for Broken Arrow with a basket, Barrett scored off a steal to put Edmond North back ahead 38-37 and the Huskies were never were caught.

Dow's 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter cut the Huskies' lead to 47-46, but the Huskies sealed the victory with a 9-0 run that didn't end until another Dow trey made it 56-49 with only 41 seconds left.

EDMOND NORTH 58, BROKEN ARROW 49

Edmond North;9;19;13;17;--;58

Broken Arrow;13;19;8;9;--;49

Edmond North (26-2): Barrett 17, Warlick 16, Strong 11, Ridge 9, Potts 3, Ross 2.

Broken Arrow (27-2): Dow 15, Sutton 14, Howell 8, Cook 4, Ochoa 3, Wallace 3, Ellison 2.