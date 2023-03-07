Michael Parish has led Edison teams to nine state tournaments in 20 seasons as the Eagles' head boys basketball coach, turning around a tradition-rich program that went 14 years without going to state before his arrival.

But this year's appearance in the Class 5A state tournament that starts with a quarterfinal game against Del City on Wednesday night at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman will be a little different for him.

Seven of those state berths came during Parish's first 12 years. Since 2015, the only year that Edison qualified was in 2020 — but that tournament was wiped out by the COVID pandemic.

And adding to the disappointment that year was that it would have been Parish's first chance to coach his son, Luke, at state. But Luke was a freshman and it appeared there would be other opportunities for them to enjoy that experience together.

However, the road for the Parishes to get back to state together was quite a journey. The Eagles' state hopes in 2021 ended with a one-point loss in the area tournament. And last year, Luke suffered from a life-threatening mysterious infection that ended his season in January.

"What we went through last year, truly not knowing if he would ever play again, it was tough," Michael Parish said. "There were nights that I sat there and talked to God and prayed — and if it was over for him, let's find another chapter in life that we can move on to."

But Luke made a full recovery and resumed his athletic career at full speed. He was the Eagles' starting quarterback during football season and he's had his best season on the basketball court averaging 14 points and five assists. However, it looked like the state berth might again elude them as a late lead slipped away in an overtime loss to Holland Hall last Friday in an area final. But Edison got a second chance the next night and defeated Grove 55-35 to gain that elusive state berth. Luke had 11 points in a pivotal third-period run.

"Just to see him out there it was wonderful to see him have some big moments that helped us pull away — he's been our heart and soul all year," Michael Parish said. "When he gets up and talks in the locker room they listen to him. It's been fun to watch him grow into a leader as a young man, regardless of where he goes he has a bright future."

And that win over Grove came at Catoosa, where his 2022 season ended prematurely.

"Just to step on the floor it was so overwhelming to just to be out here and the atmosphere that came along with being in this gym, in this particular game," Luke Parish said. "I'm so happy to be back out here."

Also happy to be playing at full speed at this time of the season is Edison senior Jay Overton-Tobie, who averages 12 points and seven rebounds. Last year, Overton-Tobie nearly carried Edison to state despite playing with injured ankles, delaying surgery until after the season.

"Feels great to be healthy," Overton-Tobie said. "Whenever you have to sit out and watch your boys in summer league and grind to start the season, it's always great to being back full force."

Jermiah Johnson, a 6-foot-2 junior, is the leading scorer and rebounder at 18 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles, who are 20-7 and ranked No. 2 in 5A East.

Michael Parish has a special affection for this team that has faced plenty of adversity through the past few years.

"Those three have meant a lot to our program, and the twins (starters Cory and Ryan Hawkins) also," Michael Parish said. "They were part of our program during some lean years, and they took some knocks from some teams, teams that were more talented that put a whooping on them. They grew up and it's been fun to watch their maturity.

"Jay has played every game as an undersized big man. Whether he's had 30 points or 3, he's just persevered every game. I think he's underrated. I think he'll have a chance to play at the next level somewhere. He's just a tough-nosed kid, shows up every day, works hard, one of our hardest working kids. Jermiah's future is so bright for him. He's just now growing into some of his athleticism. He's going to get bigger and stronger, and some of the stuff he's going to do will amaze people.

"These kids have really earned it. I wanted us to not just win against Grove but really dominate, to be ready to make a run at the state tournament. I think any of the eight teams can win it. This is my ninth year at state and I've thought back to all those teams and what they've meant to me, and now this team gets a chance to leave their legacy at Edison. We still have unfinished business."

Edison's best showing at state with Michael Parish as coach came in 2009 when the Eagles upset Booker T. Washington in the semifinals and lost by two points to Guthrie in the title game. That was the last year the tournament was at Lloyd Noble before returning last year.

"I'm excited to go back to Lloyd Noble, we've had a lot of success there," Michael Parish said. "Then the state tournament moved to Mabee Center and we didn't get a lot of chance to play in the Mabee Center much, having our home base close that was a disappointment. But Edison travels well so I hope Norman's ready for a party."

Luke Parish was a ball boy on some of his dad's previous state teams.

"I have a very vivid memory being kicked off the Mabee Center floor as a youngster," Luke said and added with a laugh, "They can't kick me off the floor now unless I do something outrageous."

Edison split two games with rival Memorial during the regular season and was seconds away from a sweep before the Chargers rallied for an overtime win. But those games give Edison confidence that a gold ball this week is possible.

"We can beat anybody," Johnson said.

Luke Parish added, "We're very thankful to be in this position. It's been a grind to get here, we've put in a lot of extra work, and a lot of time, it's really paying off for us. I think our best is yet to come."