East Central promotes Jorell Henry to boys basketball head coach

Jorell Henry will be promoted to East Centrals' boys basketball head coach after two years as an assistant, pending Tulsa Public Schools board approval.
Henry was an assistant at Rhema Bible College for 14 years before joining East Central's staff. He also is a special education instructor at East Central.
"He's been there and knows the kids," TPS athletic director Gil Cloud said Wednesday. "He has an extensive background in basketball and stood out in the interview."
Henry succeeds Nate West, who resigned after going 19-16 over the past two seasons.
Barry Lewis
Sports Writer
Phone: 918-581-8393
