 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
East Central promotes Jorell Henry to boys basketball head coach
0 comments

East Central promotes Jorell Henry to boys basketball head coach

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Emig and Lewis: Recapping a dramatic two weeks of spring sports championships

Jorell Henry will be promoted to East Centrals' boys basketball head coach after two years as an assistant, pending Tulsa Public Schools board approval.

Henry was an assistant at Rhema Bible College for 14 years before joining East Central's staff. He also is a special education instructor at East Central.

"He's been there and knows the kids," TPS athletic director Gil Cloud said Wednesday. "He has an extensive background in basketball and stood out in the interview."

Henry succeeds Nate West, who resigned after going 19-16 over the past two seasons.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron shines in the Lakers win over the Suns

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News