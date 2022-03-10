Del City rolls past Claremore in 5A state quarterfinals

NOBLE --Claremore's first trip to the Class 5A state tournament since 2017 ended with a 73-43 loss to No. 1 (West) Del City in the Class 5A state quarterfinals Thursday night at The Den.

Keith Watson led No, 7 (East) Claremore (17-10) with 10 points. Del City (23-3) advances to meet No. 2 (West) Midwest City Carl Albert in the semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

Damarious Vealy had 16 points while Terry McMorris produced 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Eagles, who outrebounded Claremore 38-20.

"We knew it was going to be tough going in," Claremore coach Tommy Nolan said. "Del City is probably the best opponent we've faced all year long. They're very well coached and really athletic. We knew we'd have our hands full.

"Our kids have fought all year long and we're super proud of them to get to this point and all they've accomplished this year."

The Zebras trailed only 14-7 at the end of the first quarter before the Eagles broke the game open with eight 3s in the second period, including four by Vealy. Del City, the 2021 6A state champion, scored 30 in the second and took a 44-21 lead into halftime.

Del City coach Lenny Hatchett said the Eagles "turned the game around defensively with out tempo."

"We want to defend well, it can wear some teams down and help our offense," Hatchett added.

DEL CITY 73, CLAREMORE 43

Claremore;7;14;6;16;--;43

Del City;14;30;16;13;--;73

Claremore (17-10): Watson 10, Rogers 7, Chancellor 6, Steidley 6, Clark 5, Lagers 5, Hardage 2, Seidel 2.

Del City (23-3): Vealy 16, McMorris 14, McCalister 12, Garrison 10, Green 10, Brown 3, Wiley 3, Wright 3, Godwin 2.

