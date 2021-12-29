Del City rallies past Memorial in TofC boys finals

Del City is making a habit of coming away from trips to Tulsa with championships.

The third-ranked Class 5A Eagles overcame an early 15-point hole and defeated 5A No. 1 Memorial 59-49 in the 56th annual Tournament of Champions boys title game Wednesday night at the BOK Center.

Del City has won the past two TofCs — last year’s was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic — and last season’s 6A state title at Mabee Center.

“It’s (coming to Tulsa) been good to us and I hope it continues to be good to us,” Del City coach Lenny Hatchett said. “I appreciate the hospitality of being over here.”

Terry McMorris had 19 points and 14 rebounds for Del City. He had nine points in the second quarter as the Eagles rallied to cut their halftime deficit to 30-22 after giving up the game’s first 15 points.

“We didn’t come out to play,” Hatchett said. “It looked like we were shocked, a little nervous, but I think that just comes with a young team and this moment right here will teach us a lot of lessons as we continue throughout the season.”

Memorial’s lead was 36-28 midway through the third, but Del City ended the period on a 10-4 run.