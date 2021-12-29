Del City rallies past Memorial in TofC boys final

Del City is making a habit of coming away from trips to Tulsa with championships.
The third-ranked Class 5A Eagles overcame an early 15-point hole and defeated 5A No. 1 Memorial 59-49 in the 56th annual Tournament of Champions boys title game Wednesday night at the BOK Center.
Del City has won the past two TofCs — last year’s was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic — and last season’s 6A state title at Mabee Center.
“It’s (coming to Tulsa) been good to us and I hope it continues to be good to us,” Del City coach Lenny Hatchett said. “I appreciate the hospitality of being over here.”
Terry McMorris had 19 points and 14 rebounds for Del City. He had nine points in the second quarter as the Eagles rallied to cut their halftime deficit to 30-22 after giving up the game’s first 15 points.
“We didn’t come out to play,” Hatchett said. “It looked like we were shocked, a little nervous, but I think that just comes with a young team and this moment right here will teach us a lot of lessons as we continue throughout the season.”
Memorial’s lead was 36-28 midway through the third, but Del City ended the period on a 10-4 run.
McMorris made two free throws with 3:22 left to give the Eagles a 49-47 lead and they were never caught as Del City (6-3) ended the game on a 10-2 run.
“They’re down 15-0, but those guys have instilled in them championship DNA,” Memorial coach Bobby Allison said.
Memorial (13-1) played down the stretch without Bradyn Hubbard and Killian Spellman, who fouled out after combining for 22 points. Ty Frierson led Memorial with 13 points.
Del City made 23-of-34 free throws compared to Memorial’s 8-of-10. The Eagles outrebounded the Chargers 38-25.
Jenks 58, Owasso 56: Seth Wilkins’ tiebreaking layup off a Ben Averitt pass with 5.9 seconds left carried the 6A No. 1 Trojans past the 6A No. 8 Rams in the third-place game that was a matchup of Frontier Valley Conference teams.
Jenks bounced back from an overtime loss to Del City in the semifinals.
“We’ve had to win a lot of close games this year already and we’ve showed that toughness,” Jenks coach Clay Martin said. “It’s only going to be good for us in March.”
Averitt was Jenks’ leading scorer with 17 points, while Chase Martin had 13 points, five rebounds and four assists. Caden Fry had 20 points and five rebounds for Owasso.
Jenks led by 16 points early in the second quarter before Owasso rallied to cut its deficit to 31-28 going into halftime. EJ Lewis sparked Owasso’s rally with 11 of his 15 points in the second. Gron Tata’s 3, assisted by Martin, sent the Trojans into the final period with a 46-40 advantage.
Fry’s basket with 2:20 left gave Owasso a 54-53 lead. Martin split two free throws to tie the game at 54, and Wilkins’ layup made it 56-54 with 1:17 remaining. Brandon Mann’s basket, assisted by Lewis, tied the game going into final minute.
After Wilkins’ decisive basket, Lewis missed on a contested 3 to end the game.
Crossings Christian 60, Victory Christian 55: Cal Furnish scored 21 points to lead the 4A No. 7 Knights to the consolation title despite playing without World 2021 All-State selection Reid Lovelace, who suffered an ankle injury in Tuesday’s game, and another injured senior starter, Drew Wood.
“To win two games without him and Reid, that’s amazing,” Crossings coach Shawn Schenk said. “They’re out best leaders and best talkers, so the young guys had to really step up and they showed what they’re made of — great team effort.”
Joshua Udoumoh paced the 4A No. 2 Conquerors with 23 points and 11 rebounds.
After the Knights took a 49-38 lead early in the fourth quarter, Jude Malhi sparked a Conquerors rally with three 3s that cut their deficit to 53-52 with 2:01 left. But Crossings answered with Cooper Mulanax’s basket and Furnish made two free throws for a 57-52 lead with 1:03 remaining.
Udoumoh responded with a 3 and then Furnish split two free throws with 27 seconds left. Victory then missed a pair of tying 3s before Logan McGowan sank two free free throws with 2.8 seconds left to seal the outcome.
“That was a state tournament game,” Schenk said. “Victory is really good.”
Hydro-Eakly 51, Cashion 49: The Class A No. 1 Bobcats survived a controversial finish in the seventh-place game as Jonah Jenkins’ tying layup off a steal was ruled too late after a clock error from the previous play — Jenkins’ intentionally missed free throw that didn’t hit the rim — was not corrected. With 2.5 seconds left, Jenkins also missed the first of two free throws that could have tied the game.
Carson Propps led the Bobcats with 16 points and eight rebounds. Paxton Price added 12 points, including two free throws that made it 51-46 with 31.9 seconds left. Austin Frazier paced 2A No. 2 Cashion with 20 points.
There were 12 lead changes. Kolsen Tharp’s half-court trey at the end of the third quarter gave Hydro-Eakly a 38-36 lead.
DEL CITY 59, MEMORIAL 49
Del City;5;17;16;21;—;59
Memorial;20;10;10;9;—;49
Del City (6-3): McMorris 19, Foreman 15, Garrison 11, Green 8, McCalister 4, Vealy 2.
Memorial (13-1): Frierson 13, Hubbard 12, Spellman 10, Ingram 6, Collins 4, Pratt 2.
JENKS 58, OWASSO 56
Jenks;17;14;15;12;—;58
Owasso;7;21;12;16;—;56
Jenks (7-1): Averitt 17, Martin 13, Golightly 9, Wilkins 6, Tata 5, Coffey 3, Mundy 3, Simmons 2.
Owasso (5-3): Fry 20, Lewis 15, B.Mann 11, Z.Harbaugh 4, Clifton 3, Leslie 3.
CROSSINGS CHRISTIAN 60,
VICTORY CHRISTIAN 55
Crossings;14;16;14;16;—;60
Victory;11;15;9;20;—;55
Crossings Christian (7-3): Furnish 21, Crotts 11, Mulanax 7, Parker 7, Kelly 5, Hooper 3, Gudell 2, McGowan 2, Rouse 2.
Victory Christian (7-2): Udoumoh 23, Malhi 12, Patton 10, Doctor 8, Granderson 2.
HYDRO-EAKLY 51, CASHION 49
Cashion;7;15;14;13;—;49
Hydro-Eakly;8;16;14;13;—;51
Cashion (1-3): Frazier 20, Jenkins 12, Nabavi 7, Raney 3, Tichenor 3, Lagasse 2, Manning 2.
Hydro-Eakly (9-2): Propps 16, Price 12, K.Tharp 11, Gore 8, Coe 2, Klassen 2.