NORMAN — Holland Hall’s recent outside shooting slump finally caught up to the Dutch in the Class 5A semifinals Friday.

The Dutch was only 3-of-19 on 3-pointers and that usually won’t work against perennial power Midwest City Carl Albert in the playoffs.

Carl Albert, led by Quincy Hopkins with 13 points and five steals, defeated East No. 3 Holland Hall 51-39 at Lloyd Noble Center.

The West No. 1 Titans (23-5), looking for their second state title in three years, advance to play the Memorial/Del City winner in Friday’s late semifinal in the title game at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Jadon Cool had 12 points and Carter Benton scored 10 to lead the Dutch (22-5).

“I thought we had a lot of open looks — we just weren’t hitting them,” Dutch coach Teddy Owens said about his team’s 3-point shots. “Offensively we haven’t been as good in the last five games or so. Our defense was good.”

Holland Hall trailed by 10 early in the fourth quarter, but Benton’s trey and Cool’s 3-point play cut its deficit to 41-37 with 5:34 left.

On the Dutch’s next possession, Benton had a 3-pointer spin out and that proved to be a turning point as Carl Albert’s Jordan England drove for a basket that started a closing 10-2 run.

Carl Albert’s winning tradition, in basketball and football with several athletes playing both sports, can be an advantage in those close late-game situations.

“I think that plays into it,” Titans coach Jay Price said. “These kids have been in those kind of games. You see that in sport-to-sport, not just basketball. It’s not like a brand-new thing. They know there’s a time when you’ve got to notch it up a little bit. Our kids did a great job of doing that.

“If you go down to the last few minutes of the game, we were much better than we were throughout the whole entire game. I think that’s kind of where that click comes in — we’re at the end of this, let’s go finish this off.”

Defense has long been a trademark for the Titans.

“I just thought our defensive intensity was incredible,” Price said. “Our kids really bought into it. Quincy Hopkins was on 42 (Cool) most of the night and did a tremendous job. I thought we did a good job on Benton as well and not giving him too many looks because when he gets open, it’s going down, he can shoot. I was really impressed by our defense, I thought we did a great job.”

Holland Hall never led, but was tied at 20 late in the first half before the Titans closed with two consecutive baskets to take a four-point lead into intermission and were never caught.

“I hate this (losing) for our seniors,” Owens said. “I’m so proud of them.”

MWC CARL ALBERT 51,

HOLLAND HALL 39

Carl Albert 15 9 13 14 — 51

Holland Hall 11 9 9 10 — 39

Carl Albert (23-5): Hopkins 13, England 10, Baker 9, Reynolds 9, James 5, Mott 5.

Holland Hall (22-5): Cool 12, Benton 10. Thompson 7, Mullendore 6, Taber 4.