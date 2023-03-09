NORMAN — Two years ago, Connor Dow missed playing in Broken Arrow's most recent state tournament appearance due to a broken wrist.

A healthy Dow has been a problem for the Tigers' opponents all season and was again Thursday night. Dow scored 22 points to lead East No. 1 Broken Arrow past West No. 3 Norman 55-44 in the Class 6A quarterfinals at Lloyd Noble Center.

"It feels real good," Dow said. "It's everything I dreamed of growing up as a little kid and wanting to play in state."

Dow had 43 points in two area tournament games last weekend.

"He's been doing it all year, he's just a big-time player," Broken Arrow coach Beau Wallace said. "In bigger games, he steps up, he loves this moment."

Broken Arrow (26-1) advances to meet Frontier Valley Conference rival Owasso (18-8) for the fourth time this season in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday. The other semifinal at 9 p.m. will include the winners of Thursday's late quarterfinals — Edmond North/Booker T. Washington and Moore/Choctaw.

Broken Arrow has won two of the previous three meetings with Owasso — all games have been decided by four points. Owasso won last Friday in overtime.

"Obviously them being our only loss of the season, that definitely carries a chip on our shoulder, so we'll definitely be ready," Dow said.

Dow, an Oklahoma State signee playing on OU's home floor, set the tone for Broken Arrow against Norman when he closed out the first quarter with a trey that was followed by a 4-point play for a 13-7 lead.

"You try to treat it as just another game, but obviously you know it's a bigger stage so your adrenaline is pumping a little more, so you've got to calm down a little bit."

In the third quarter, Dow scored five in a 13-2 run that increased Broken Arrow's four-point halftime lead to 38-25.

During the rest of the game, every time Norman cut its deficit into single digits, Broken Arrow answered quickly. Dow, who was 9-of-14 from the field, punctuated the victory with a pair of fourth-quarter dunks.

Justice Sutton and Ethan Ellison added 10 points each for the Tigers.

Before Thursday, Broken Arrow hadn't enjoyed much luck in quarterfinal games during the previous 15 years, going 1-7 since 2007. Broken Arrow's last quarterfinal win was in 2018.

"When you get (to state) all eight teams are good," Wallace said. "We've had some struggles some times but I'm proud of our guys."

Caison Cole led Norman (18-8) with 12 points.

Owasso 54, Deer Creek 39: Jalen Montonati scored 27 points to lead the East No. 5 Rams to only the third state tournament win in their history. Owasso had lost close quarterfinals in their last three appearances, most recently in 2021.

"It makes (this) feel really sweet," Owasso coach Brian Montonati said. "None of those losses really go away."

Brandon Mann added 14 points and seven rebounds for Owasso while Gabe Patterson collected 10 rebounds. Owasso led 27-16 at halftime and its lead grew to 19 midway through the third quarter.

The Rams outrebounded the Antlers 35-23. Deer Creek was 3-of-22 on 3s. Hudson Linsenmeyer led Deer Creek with 14 points.

BROKEN ARROW 55, NORMAN 44

Broken Arrow;13;12;13;17;--;55

Norman;7;14;8;15;--;44

Broken Arrow (26-1): Dow 22, Ellison 10, Sutton 10, Cook 4, Howell 4, Wallace 3, Ochoa 2.

Norman (18-8): Cole 12, T. Combs-Pierce 10, Willenborg 7, M. Combs-Pierce 6, Miller 3, Amous 2, Jefferson 2, Miller 2.

OWASSO 54, DEER CREEK 39

Deer Creek;10;6;11;12;--;39

Owasso;11;16;11;16;-;54

Deer Creek (18-9): Linsenmeyer 14, Davis 8, Deering 8, Smith 4, Wilks 3, Probey 2.

Owasso: Montonati 27, Mann 14, Patterson 6, Williams 5, Lewis 2.