Coaches' convention back in town after a year's absence

Hight started G&H Athletic and Traffic Paint in 1990 and now serves as a sales rep for Midwest Sporting Goods. He’s a longtime OCA sponsor and has been a convention fixture for many years.

"Missing last year left a big hole," Hight said. “There are some coaches I never see unless it’s at the convention and that made it pretty difficult. I’m a people person and I like to keep those relationships going. It’s just a good time all the way around.”

There are fewer vendors than in the past, but that doesn't detract from a trade show that ranks with the best of its kind in the country.

"It's still worth it," Hight said. "This is the place to be. Most of my business comes after the convention is over. If coaches have seen you here, they'll remember and buy from you when you contact them later."

Convention visitors will see other changes. The Friday All-State football game, which annually climaxes the week, will not be played at Union or Bixby this year but at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee. Oral Roberts University has declined to house athletes for the second straight year. It leaves the OCA with no viable alternative for where to put them, and was a key factor in last year’s decision to cancel the convention entirely.