Coaches' convention back in town after a year's absence

Mark Wills has been attending the Oklahoma Coaches Association convention since he was a boy.
Nobody was sadder last July when the annual gathering in Tulsa had to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s like missing a family reunion,” said Wills, a former third-generation high school coach and now state sales representative for Daktronics, the South Dakota-based electronic scoreboard and videoboard giant.
Wills’ father, Jim, was a former football coach and later administrator at Skiatook, Chelsea and Henryetta. His grandfather is the late Arthur "Whitey" Ford, former Bixby girls basketball coach for whom the Spartans' field house is named.
“I can remember when dad and grandad would put on slacks and dress shirts and ties and mom would take their pictures before they left for the convention,” he said.
That was back when the annual gathering was almost always held in Oklahoma City. Except for last year, Tulsa has been the epicenter since 2009.
“The families would go down on Wednesday or Thursday and the kids would get to play in the pool and they’d have a fashion show for the wives. But the men would be there all week,” Wills said. “I’ve built up relationships with a lot of people over the years. The convention is like a home base where everyone comes back together.”
Wills and friends can relax, because the convention is back in town after a year’s absence. It got under way Saturday with the annual Hall of Fame banquet and runs until Friday at the Marriott Southern Hills.
Pre-registration was nearing 7,000 and a strong turnout is expected, even though COVID-19 is again rearing its head as the Delta variant drives a surge in northeastern Oklahoma.
"It seems like forever (since the 2019 convention) and I’m excited to see what the turnout will be,” OCA executive director Milt Bassett said.
But Bassett admits an uptick in coronavirus cases “is a downer and makes me nervous; it’s appalling to see the polls of people who will resist the vaccinations. Most of the coaches I’ve talked with have had their shots.”
In a typical year, about 5,000 coaches will walk through the trade exhibits, attend meetings and clinics and visit with friends. That’s even if many don’t spend a single night in a hotel or attend even one of the annual All-State contests and matches.
But many will stay for one night or more and most will bring their families. It means a typical boost of about $1 million to the local economy.
Wills, Mike Hight and about 100 other vendors have bought exhibit space for the annual trade show, which covers much of the first floor and most of the second floor at the Marriott and runs through noon Wednesday. Visitors will see colorful displays of all types of athletic equipment, apparel and turf care and maintenance.
Hight started G&H Athletic and Traffic Paint in 1990 and now serves as a sales rep for Midwest Sporting Goods. He’s a longtime OCA sponsor and has been a convention fixture for many years.
"Missing last year left a big hole," Hight said. “There are some coaches I never see unless it’s at the convention and that made it pretty difficult. I’m a people person and I like to keep those relationships going. It’s just a good time all the way around.”
There are fewer vendors than in the past, but that doesn't detract from a trade show that ranks with the best of its kind in the country.
"It's still worth it," Hight said. "This is the place to be. Most of my business comes after the convention is over. If coaches have seen you here, they'll remember and buy from you when you contact them later."
Convention visitors will see other changes. The Friday All-State football game, which annually climaxes the week, will not be played at Union or Bixby this year but at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee. Oral Roberts University has declined to house athletes for the second straight year. It leaves the OCA with no viable alternative for where to put them, and was a key factor in last year’s decision to cancel the convention entirely.
OBU, which hosted last year’s football game when the Oklahoma Football Coaches Association decided to sponsor, has agreed to put up the football players and All-State cheerleaders for two nights. But athletes in other sports will report on the day of their respective games, and won't be able to stay overnight.
Bassett is sorry that that part of the All-State experience has to be discontinued, at least temporarily. He's hopeful ORU officials will get back on board for reopening their campus to the athletes and games in the future.
As an All-State football player from Woodward in 1964, Bassett bunked next to, and got acquainted with, Granville Liggins, the former Booker T. Washington defensive tackle destined to become a University of Oklahoma All-American.
“Meeting (Liggins) was probably something I never would have gotten to do otherwise,” Bassett said. “I think these kids deserve to have the same kind of experiences.”
This is the final year of the OCA’s current commitment in Tulsa. But Bassett said Marriott officials are reworking the contract and he expects the convention to be in Tulsa for at least two more years.
Western factions would understandably love to see a return to the Oklahoma City area from time to time and OBU has offered to host all the athletes and All-State games. But a hotel capable of housing the clinic and trade show would still be necessary for such a move.
“The Marriott people have been great partners,” Bassett said. “We’re comfortable in Tulsa and we aren’t looking to move for just any reason.”