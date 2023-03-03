OKLAHOMA CITY — Okay’s success in recent years has been built on its stout defense — which the Mustangs rode Friday afternoon right into the Class A boys basketball championship game.

No. 4-ranked Okay took advantage of 17 turnovers by No. 2 Rattan, seized an early lead on the hot 3-point shooting of sophomore Diezel Davis and pulled away for a 57-37 win over the Rams in a semifinal game at Jim Norick Arena.

Seeking its first title, Okay (26-2) — with only one senior among its top seven players — will face No. 1 Caddo (23-2) on Saturday at 7 p.m. Behind a 29-point performance from junior D.J. Dill, the Bruins held off No. 6 Seiling 50-40 in the other semifinal at the venerable old fairgrounds arena.

It will be Okay’s third title-game appearance in recent years — the Mustangs lost to Fort Cobb-Broxton in both 2016 and 2017. Fort Cobb-Broxton now is in Class B and will play for the title in that class on Saturday.

“I was just going to be happy to make it to the final with this young group — freshmen, sophomores, juniors — but you know what I’m going to say now,” Okay coach Chad Clark said. “Just give us one more. Give us one more.

“You know when somebody deserves something, and you hope they get it because of all the hard work, and it will show them that hard work pays off? That’s my team. They work hard every day. Every morning, shooting. Every evening, shooting. The main thing is, I want them to win it to be rewarded for it.”

Davis scored 11 of his team-high 13 points in the first quarter, hitting three 3-pointers. The second one, with 2:32 left, put Okay ahead 12-10 and the Mustangs never trailed again. They led 17-12 at the end of that quarter and 26-18 at halftime on the strength of a buzzer-beating basket by Chase Clark.

Rattan (27-5) came no closer than seven points after that. The Rams closed within 40-32 with 6:04 left on a 3-pointer by Jace May, but junior Duckee Swimmer (who had 10 points) answered with a 3-pointer 22 seconds later.

Rattan managed only two baskets the rest of the game as the Mustangs stretched their lead to as many as 23 points.

Throughout the game, the Mustangs’ quick hands and pressure defense caused all sorts of problems for Rattan. Okay had nine steals – three by junior Ashton Walters, who also had 11 points – and sophomore Bryson Parnell blocked three shots to go with six points and two steals.

Freshman Chase Clark added nine points and a team-high six rebounds for Okay.

“I think our defense is something teams aren’t used to,” Chad Clark said. “We’ve stood on our defense for many years. … These guys have bought in. We believe in making them take hard shots, staying down, playing disciplined and getting that stinkin’ rebound.”

Rattan didn’t have any player reach double figures in scoring. Senior Cale Clay led the Rams with nine points, but only two of those came after the first quarter. May and Keegan Robertson scored eight points for Rattan.

OKAY 57, RATTAN 37

Okay 17 9 14 17 — 57

Rattan 9 6 11 8 — 37

Okay (26-2): Diezel Davis 13, Ashton Walters 11, Duckee Swimmer 10, Chase Clark 9, Bryson Parnell 6, Tito Ramos 5, Braiden Russell 3.

Rattan (27-5): Cale Clay 9, Jace May 8, Keegan Robertson 8, Chandler Garman 3, Logan Smith 3, James Childers 2, Luke Tabor 2, Dawson Addington 2.

CADDO 50, SEILING 40

Seiling 11 10 8 11 — 50

Caddo 13 10 10 17 — 40

Caddo (23-2): D.J. Dill 29, Carson Culbreath 8, Kolby Benhardt 6, Braden Tyson 2, Parker Bearden 2, Gavin McMichael 2, Kale Brister 1.

Seiling (24-3): Hudson Hamar 16, Jaron Hunter 13, Jase Norton 5, Brock Gore 2, Jacob Colvard 2, Kaden Manuel 2.