OKLAHOMA CITY — Okay kept knocking on the door against top-ranked Caddo in the second half Saturday night and each time the Bruins had an answer.

Trailing by four at halftime, the No. 4 Mustangs closed to within one on two occasions early in the third quarter but Caddo shot a blistering 74% from the field in the final two quarters to pull away to a 58-51 victory in the Class A state championship game at Jim Norick Arena.

“They hit more shots in the whole deal,” Okay head coach Chad Clark said about Caddo making nine more field goals while connecting on 59% of its field goals for the game (26-44) as compared to only 38% (17-45) shooting from the field for the Mustangs.

Clark was then advised by media that the Bruins (24-2) hit a scorching 74 percent from the field after halftime to turn back repeated comeback attempts by Okay (26-3), which was seeking the school’s first state crown in its sixth trip to the state tournament.

“So, see it’s impossible,” he said. “I mean, they just shot much better than we did. And then they get that lead and we got to adjust.”

Diezel Davis and Tito Ramos each tallied 12 points to lead the way for Okay, which saw its 11-game winning streak snapped. Davis and Ramos each hit four, 3-pointers apiece.

The pair accounted for eight of the Mustangs’ 13 treys (on 30 attempts) in the game.

After the game was tied at 22 late in the first half, Caddo — which earned its first state title with the win — closed out the half with the final four points to lead 26-22 at the break.

Ramos opened the second half for Okay with a 3-pointer from the right wing to bring the Mustangs within one. But that trey was quickly answered by the Bruins’ Carson Culbreath, who finished with nine points.

“All we could do was hit shots,” Ramos said about his team’s comeback effort. “Even though they went on a run, we kept fighting and fighting. There was not much we can do if they shoot 74 percent. We just had to keep on getting on runs.”

A minute later, Okay’s Ashton Walters nailed a shot from beyond the arc off an assist from Davis to make it a 31-30 contest.

But that is as close as the Mustangs would get against the Bruins, who ended the year winning their last eight contests.

Once again, Caddo, matched Walters’ basket with a trey of its own from Kale Brister with 5:50 to play in the third quarter..

“We finally started hitting but then they kept hitting,” said Clark, who was a member of the 1998 Mustangs team that earned a trip to state.

Brister’s shot from long distance, one of four made by the Bruins in the third period, ignited a 13-0 run over the next three minutes that put Caddo in control at 44-30.

“We were not expecting them to hit all the shots that they were,” Davis said of the Bruins’ second-half barrage. “We were just kind of keying on D.J. Dill a lot more but the other teammates for him put it together and were knocking down shots.”

Okay ended the quarter with 3-pointers from Chase Clark and a pair from Ramos but still trailed 46-39 entering the final quarter.

Another trey from Davis to open the final stanza brought the Mustangs within four points but Kolby Bernhardt tallied six straight points for the Bruins to make it 54-44 with 2:16 remaining.

Dill, who scored 23 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out five assists — all game highs — then sealed the crown for Caddo with a pair of breakaway dunks in the final minute.

“Oh, goodness, we knew he was good,” Chad Clark said about the Bruins’ junior forward, who had 29 points in Caddo’s semifinal win Friday against Seiling.

“We knew he was good. I enjoy watching him until we’re playing him. Our goal was to contain him because when he gets deep he dishes really well. He ended up that was what he did.”

Dill had nine of his team’s 11 first-quarter points. After Okay opened a 16-11 advantage, its biggest lead of the game, in the opening minute of the second quarter, Dill added a pair of baskets in a 9-0 spurt that wiped out the Mustangs’ advantage and gave Caddo a 20-16 lead midway through the period.

Dill had half of his team’s 26 points by halftime.

With a roster that features three juniors, two sophomores and one freshman among its top six players, Okay has the nucleus for a possible return trip to state next year.

“That (gold) ball. That’s something that doesn’t happen very often,” Chad Clark said in referring to the championship trophy awarded to the state champion.

“Even though it’s silver, even though it’s my third silver, I’m ready for gold, too. But trust me. I understand. That’s a young squad. This will just motivate them to work harder. It really will.”

The runner-up finish was the third straight for the Mustangs, who also finished second to Fort Cobb-Broxton in the 2016 and 2017 state finals. Earlier Saturday, top-ranked Fort Cobb-Broxton captured the Class B state final with a 68-52 win against No. 4 Calumet.

CADDO 58, OKAY 51

Okay;13;9;17;12;—;51

Caddo;11;15;20;12;—;58

Okay (26-3): Diezel Davis 12, Tito Ramos 12, Ashton Walters 8, Chase Clark 7, Duckee Swimmer 6, Bryson Parnell 6.

Caddo (24-2): D.J. Dill 23, Kolby Bernhardt 12, Carson Culbreath 9, Kale Brister 6, Parker Bearden 4, Braden Tyson 2, Gavin McMichael 2.