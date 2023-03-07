CLASS 5A BOYS

When: Wednesday, Friday-Saturday

Where: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

Tickets: $10 (GOFAN), $13 (cash) per session

2022 champion: Memorial

Teams

No. 1 (East) Memorial (22-3): Coach Bobby Allison’s Chargers have won six state titles in the past 10 seasons. Memorial is led by Mr. Inside winner Jarreth Ingram (17.2 points), sharpshooter Seth Pratt (15.1) and point-guard Montae Collins. Pratt is Memorial's all-time 3s leader. A matchup between Memorial and Carl Albert, who have combined to win the past six state titles, is possible in a wide-open tournament.

No. 1 (West) MWC Carl Albert (21-5): Coach Jay Price’s Titans are back in the state tournament for the 13th consecutive year. Quincy Hopkins averages 15.2 points and 6.4 rebounds. Jordan England produces 14.4 points and five rebounds.

No. 2 (West) Del City (18-6): Brandon Garrison, a 6-9 center, can be a dominating inside force for coach Lenny Hatchett’s Eagles. Garrison averages 16 points and 10 rebounds. The Eagles beat Carl Albert 52-44 on Feb. 17. Del City is a state qualifier for the seventh year in a row. During that span, the Eagles won a 6A title in 2021 and had runner-up finishes to Memorial in 2019 and '22.

No. 2 (East) Edison (20-7): Jermiah Johnson, Jay Overton-Tobie and Luke Parish are the key players for coach Michael Parish's Eagles.

No. 3 (East) Holland Hall (21-4): Top scorers for coach Teddy Owens' Dutch are Jadon Cool (17.2) and Carter Benton (16.3). The Dutch qualified for the 4A state tournament the past four years.

No. 3 (West) El Reno (19-8): Coach Rodney Haydon's team has defeated Carl Albert and lost twice to Del City. Carter Roman Nose is the leading players at 13.3 points and 5.9 rebounds.

No. 4 (West) OKC Southeast (21-2): Coach Walter Brewer’s Spartans are led by Michael Graham Jr. (20.3 points) and Ladanian Fields (17.6 points, 8.3 rebounds).

No. 11 (East) Tahlequah (14-11): Hayden Smith, a 6-7 senior center averaging 15 points and nine rebounds, leads 5A's Cinderella team for first-year head coach Quinn Wooldridge.