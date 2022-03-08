Class 4A boys state quarterfinals: Crossings Christian edges Holland Hall in OT

OKLAHOMA CITY — Missed opportunities and miscues finally caught up with Holland Hall on Tuesday night.

Despite 20 turnovers, the No. 11 Dutch overcame a six-point fourth-quarter deficit but could not hold on to a late two-point lead in regulation before falling 45-40 in overtime to No. 4 Crossings Christian in the Class 4A boys’ state quarterfinals at State Fair Arena.

“I thought we really guarded the 3-point line,” Holland Hall coach Teddy Owens said as the Dutch held the Knights to just 23.8% shooting from beyond the arc (5-of-21).

“I was really proud of our defensive effort. On the offensive end, we just gave too many possessions back. That ended up costing us in the end. I know our guys would want those back but I was really proud of their effort.”

Jaden Tarver paced the Dutch (18-8) with 12 points while Nate Mullendore added 10 points and eight rebounds. Jadon Cool contributed nine points and nine boards for Holland Hall, which had won seven games in a row.

Holland Hall’s 20 turnovers led to 25 points for the Knights, who have now won six of their last seven games.

Trailing 35-31 entering the final quarter, the Dutch manufactured an 8-2 run to take a 39-37 lead with 2:41 left on a power move to the basket by Mullendore.

The Knights, though, knotted the game at 39 with 1:41 to play on a jumper by Cal Furnish.

Holland Hall then committed a turnover on its next possession with 1 minute remaining.

Crossings then attempted to hold the ball for a final shot. But in the final seconds, the Dutch’s Ethan Roush came up with a loose ball in the frontcourt and his layup attempt with two seconds left rimmed out sending the game to overtime.

“I am so proud of Ethan Roush.” Owens said. “Ethan Roush got the steal and had a chance to win it. But we wouldn’t be in this game if it wasn’t for a guy like Ethan Roush who just completely bought in in his role and completely bought in in just guarding the best player every single night.

“We have been to the state tournament four times and guys like Ethan Roush are the reason for that — guys that are all in on team.”

In the overtime, Holland Hall went scoreless on its first two possessions and had offensive fouls called on two other possessions.

Meanwhile, the Knights’ Reid Lovelace, who topped all scorers with 16 points, gave his team the lead for good with a layup then added three free throws as Crossings moved in front 44-39.

Holland Hall raced to an early 8-3 lead before Crossings Christian, which won the Class 3A state title a year ago, rallied to take the lead 18-16 on a 3-pointer from Lovelace, his only trey of the night.

The Knights would continue to lead until Holland Hall went ahead late in the fourth quarter.

The loss marked the second straight year that the Dutch suffered an overtime loss after erasing a fourth-quarter deficit in the state quarterfinals. Holland Hall dropped a 53-51 decision to eventual state runner-up Heritage Hall a year ago.

Crossings Christian (20-7) will meet top-ranked and defending state champion Kingfisher (26-1) at 6 p.m. Friday in the semifinals at State Fair Arena.

Kingfisher 41, Blanchard 28: Leading by nine at the half, the Yellowjackets went on an 11-2 run to start the second half to grab a commanding lead and coast to a 41-28 victory.

Kingfisher, which has won the last two Class 4A tournaments (2021 and 2019 with no event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak) and three of the last four state championships, was led by Xavier Ridenour’s 11 points and Caden Kitchens' nine rebounds.

The big spree to start the third quarter gave the Yellowjackets an 18-point advantage. From there, Blanchard (16-13) never got closer than the final 13-point margin.

Cole Milam led the Lions with 9 points.

CROSSINGS CHRISTIAN 45, HOLLAND HALL 40, OT

Holland Hall;10;12;9;8;1;—;40

Crossings Christian;12;14;9;4;6;—45

Holland Hall (18-8): Tarver 12, Mullendore 10, Cool 9, Roush 5, Heldebrand 2, Benton 2

Crossings Christian (20-7): Lovelace 16, Furnish 9, Crotts 8, Wood 8, Parker 4.

KINGFISHER 41, BLANCHARD 28

Blanchard;9;4;7;8;—;28

Kingfisher;13;9;11;8;—;41

Blanchard (16-13): Milam 9, Laminack 6, Langford 5, Wrigley 3, Cooksey 3, Johnston 2.

Kingfisher (26-1): Ridenour 11, Davis 9, Meclenburg 8, Kitchens 5, Slezickey 3, Friesen 3, Birdwell 2.

Class 4A boys state tournament

State Fair Arena

Tuesday quarterfinals

No. 2 Victory Christian 60, No. 10 Mt. St. Mary 53

No. 12 Weatherford 77, No. 3 Heritage Hall 63

No. 1 Kingfisher 41, NR Blanchard 28

No. 4 Crossings Christian 45, No. 11 Holland Hall 40, OT

Friday semifinals

4:30 p.m. — No. 2 Victory Christian (24-4) vs. No. 12 Weatherford (23-6)

6 p.m. — No. 1Kingfisher (26-1) vs.No. 4 Crossings Christian (19-7)

Saturday final

5 p.m.