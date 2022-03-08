Class 4A boys: No. 3 Victory Christian overcomes Mt. St. Mary to advance

OKLAHOMA CITY — When the going got tough for Victory Christian in its state opener Tuesday afternoon, the Conquerors turned to their size advantage to right the ship.

With seniors Luke Patton and Joshua Udoumoh both posting double-digit rebounding totals as part of double-double performances, No. 3 Victory Christian overcame a second-quarter hiccup then held off No. 10 Mt. St. Mary 60-53 in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A boys basketball state tournament at State Fair Arena.

The Conquerors (24-4) advance to meet No. 12 Weatherford (23-6) at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals at State Fair Arena. The Eagles upset No. 3 and defending state runner-up Heritage Hall.

Udoumoh finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds while Patton added 11 points and a game-high 13 rebounds as Victory enjoyed a 39-22 advantage on the boards.

“We had a size advantage. We really did,” Victory Christian head coach Ryan Wakley said.

“It was a point of ours to try to take advantage of it. We got some penetration getting to the basket. We missed some easy ones that we should have made, but we had some guys there to get the rebounds to stick it back in because they had to help over some.”

The Conquerors, winners of 14 of their past 15 contests and in search of their second state title, used their edge in size when they needed it most.

After racing out of the gate to a 20-7 cushion, Mt. St. Mary (21-5) opened the second quarter with a 17-2 surge that gave the Comets a 24-22 lead with 3:53 to go before halftime.

“We moved the basketball well, found the open guy,” Wakley said about his team’s play in the first quarter. “We played really well as a team.

“The second quarter we took some bad shots, had some turnovers and kind of let them go on a roll. Then we were in for a dog fight.”

Udoumoh had a putback basked of his own missed shot for Victory’s first points of the second stanza to trigger a 6-0 Conquerors run to end the half.

In the third quarter, Patton grabbed an offensive rebound and tallied on a putback basket while being fouled. The 6-foot-6 post converted on the three-point play as part of a 10-2 blitz to give Victory a 38-28 lead.

“He has been playing really well,” Wakley said about Patton’s presence inside. “We made it a point. We have got to win the rebounds. They did a good job.”

The Conquerors center then added another putback basket to to help Victory Christian, which dropped its state tournament opener a year ago to Webster, stay in front 45-37 with one period to go.

“We had the size advantage and coach told us to use it,” he said. “I think we did. We did a good job of that. We outsized them at every position.”

The Comets, who saw their 16-game winning streak come to an end, made one final charge, closing to 47-44 with 4:10 to play.

But Udoumoh, after grabbing two offensive rebounds of his own missed shots, connected on a putback basket for a five-point advantage before free throws down the stretch sealed the victory.

Weatherford 77, Heritage Hall 63: Cade Jennings poured in 20 of his game-high 32 points to stake his team to a 10-point lead and No. 12 Weatherford never looked back to upset No. 3 and defending state runner-up Heritage Hall 77-63.

Jennings nailed seven 3-pointers in 11 attempts while making 9-of-10 free throws while also dishing out five assists in his standout performance.

Weatherford (23-6) will meet No. 2 Victory Christian (24-4) at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals at State Fair Arena.

C.J. Nickson contributed 18 points and nine rebounds for the Eagles while Nate Reherman chipped in 13.

C.J. Smith finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Chargers (17-7), who could never overcome a seven-point first-quarter deficit.

VICTORY CHRISTIAN 60, MT. ST. MARY 53

Victory Christian;20;8;17;15;—60

Mt. St. Mary;7;17;13;16;—;53

Victory Christian (24-4): Malhi 18, Udoumoh 16, Patton 11, Doctor 9, Granderson 8.

Mount St. Mary (21-5): Lloyd 16, Johnson 15, Kalsu 13, Fabian 6, Prestridge 4.

WEATHERFORD 77, HERITAGE HALL 63

Heritage Hall;15;13;20;15;—;63

Weatherford;22;16;19;20;—77

Heritage Hall (17-7): C.J. Smith 22, Perry 12, R. Smith 9, McLaughin 8, Franks 6, Buckler 4, Walker 2.

Weatherford (23-6): Jennings 32, Nickson 18, Reherman 13, T. Sage 7, Vu 4, E. Sage 3.