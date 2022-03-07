Class 4A boys basketball state tournament preview: Kingfisher favored; VIctory Christian, Holland Hall among teams to watch

CLASS 4A BOYS STATE

When: Tuesday, Friday-Saturday

Where: State Fair (Jim Norick) Arena, Oklahoma City

Tickets: $11.50 (GOFAN), $13 (cash) per session

2021 champion: Kingfisher

Team to beat

Kingfisher (25-1): Coach Jared Reese’s Yellowjackets have three state titles and a runner-up finish in the last four state tournaments. They are 104-4 over the past four seasons. Their starting lineup consists of four juniors and senior Chase Davis. Xavier Ridenour is the leading scorer at 14 points per game, followed by Davis and Caden Kitchens at 10.3. Seven of their top nine players are juniors.

Other teams to watch

Victory Christian (23-4): Coach Ryan Wakley's second-ranked Conquerors are led by Joshua Udoumoh, who averages 18 points. Victory, which lost in last year's quarterfinals, split two games against No. 3 Heritage Hall and went 2-1 against state qualifier Holland Hall. Have wins over 6A Sand Springs and 5A Edison.

OKC Heritage Hall (17-6): Coach Chris Hamilton’s No. 3-ranked Chargers have wins over No. 4 Crossings Christian, 3A No. 1 Oklahoma Christian School and 3A No. 2 Millwood (twice). Four of their six losses are against 6A or 5A opponents. The Chargers won state titles in 2015 and ‘18, and were runners-up in ‘16, ‘19 and '21.

Crossings Christian (19-7): The No. 4 Knights, coached by Shawn Schenk, moved up to 4A after graduating four starters from last year's 3A state title team. Last year's 3A state MVP, Reid Lovelace, is averaging 16.7 points and 4 assists. Lovelace missed seven games with an ankle injury and another starter, Drew Wood, was out for nine games with an injury. Defeated Victory without those two starters.

Holland Hall (18-7): Coach Teddy Owens' Dutch, who reached the semifinals in 2019, are a state qualifier for the fourth consecutive year. Defeated Victory Christian in a regional final. Jadon Cool, a 6-3 junior, averages 16.6 points. Holland Hall's matchup against Crossings Christian is the marquee quarterfinal game at 9 p.m.

Players to watch

Carter Benton, Holland Hall: The 6-2 sophomore sharpshooter averages 14.8 points.

Cal Furnish, Crossings Christian: One of the best freshmen in the state. Averages 15 points and 4 assists. Scored 21 points per game while Lovelace was sidelined.

CJ Nickson, Weatherford: Another one of the state's best freshmen. The 6-5 forward averages 18.3 points and 10 rebounds.

-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

